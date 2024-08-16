Memphis Hosts Tulsa Looking to Split Season Series

The Beale Street Boys will look to keep the party going as they return to AutoZone Park with a showdown against FC Tulsa on Saturday night after a dominant midweek performance.

Memphis 901 FC poured in four goals in the final 10 minutes of their 5-1 victory over Miami FC on Wednesday, matching the franchise record for goals scored in a match for the second time this season.

"I think there's a positivity in the team.," 901 FC Head Coach Stephen Glass said. "I think there's a sure positivity in the group and a belief that we're going to go win. I think you can see they enjoyed it as well, which is brilliant when you've got a group that's been on the road for three or four days."

Revenge will be in order as Memphis looks to make right on their loss at Tulsa previously this season. Forward Phillip Goodrum delivered that 1-0 victory for Tulsa with a back-heeled first half goal.

The goal scorer will be absent from the Tulsa lineup on Saturday, however, as Goodrum made the move to Louisville City FC via mid-season transfer on Wednesday.

"I think after a win the boys will be itching to play against a Tulsa team that was winning at halftime against New Mexico," Glass said. "We know it's going to be difficult. They'll believe that they can come in and win. We're looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to playing at home again."

Tulsa currently sits at No. 9 in the USL Championship Western Conference even with No. 8 Monterey Bay in a battle for the final playoff spots entering the final third of the regular season.

Memphis looks to hold their top-4 standing in the West to clinch a third consecutive home first round playoff match at AutoZone Park.

Kickoff for the match is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free 901 FC magnet. Tickets are available now on the club's official ticket website.

