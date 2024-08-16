Rhode Island FC Selects the Superlative Group to Spearhead Naming Rights Search for the Stadium at Tidewater Landing

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I - Rhode Island FC announced today that the club has partnered with The Superlative Group, a global leader in sponsorship valuation, sales and consulting, to spearhead the naming rights for RIFC's future home stadium. The state-of-the-art, 10,500+ capacity, multi-purpose venue is set to open as the new home of Rhode Island FC upon its completion for the 2025 USL Championship season.

"The Stadium at Tidewater Landing and the USL Championship have tremendous momentum, and we are very excited to partner with Rhode Island FC," said Superlative Chief Operating Officer Kyle Canter. "The naming rights and other founding partnerships offer new and unique opportunities for this market. From a brand perspective, it checks so many boxes, from community support to employee engagement and recruitment to activation and, of course, all the marketing and media that will be generated. We see a lot of interest in the market."

Under the partnership, The Superlative Group will begin the process of identifying companies to name The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. Naming rights will expose a company to millions of Rhode Island and New England residents annually. With over 30 years of brand and property experience, the consulting experts will provide a comprehensive property valuation and unique category-specific partnership concepts within the stadium.

"TSG brings a level of expertise to The Stadium at Tidewater Landing that we believe will help us create and deliver exceptional value for our future naming rights and top-tier Anchor partners," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "By developing fully integrated partnerships we are confident that this project will provide our partners the opportunity to showcase their business as a community leader, helping to bring economic and quality of life transformation to Rhode Island."

As a global leader in naming rights, The Superlative Group has worked with nearly 200 major brands since 1994, overseeing successful naming rights valuation, sales and exclusive partnerships for sporting facilities in MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, and USL in addition to airports, hospitals, arenas, public transit, entertainment venues and more. The company's extensive list of clients includes Allianz Field, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Great American Ballpark, Cleveland Orchestra, London Olympic Stadium, Convention Centre Dublin, Orange County Great Park, and numerous colleges and universities, among many others. Collectively, The Superlative Group has negotiated more than $3 billion in sponsorships for its decorated list of global clients.

"We are thrilled to offer an extraordinary opportunity for a naming rights partner to be an integral part of Rhode Island's vibrant sports and entertainment landscape," said stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "By securing the naming rights to our new stadium, our partner's brand will be synonymous with world-class entertainment, inspiring athletes, and a thriving and diverse community. Together, we can create a legacy that resonates throughout the state and New England."

On June 14, Fortuitous Partners and Rhode Island FC held a Topping Off Ceremony to celebrate the final piece of structural steel being raised and installed at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing. On August 6, the club announced a long-term partnership with Grand Rising Curations to bring concerts and festivals to the new stadium. Upon completion, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be transformative for the state of Rhode Island and the home base of Rhode Island FC. For more information on The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, visit rhodeislandfc.com.

