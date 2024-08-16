City Game Comes to Highmark this Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Highmark Stadium will be the venue this weekend for an early-season NCAA women's soccer battle, as the City Game between Pitt and Duquesne comes to the home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for a 3 p.m. Sunday kickoff.

Admission to Highmark Stadium will be free for the match, and parking in the West Lot at Highmark Stadium will be only $5 on Sunday.

Pitt is coming off its best season in program history, having won 17 games and advancing to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, and they entered 2024 ranked No. 7 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Duquense was also on the upswing last year, going 8-8-4 and reaching the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament for the first time in six years.

Sunday's match will be the first time the Panthers or Dukes have played a regular-season match at Highmark Stadium, the city's largest soccer-specific venue, and soon to be the home of its own women's soccer team when Pittsburgh's USL W League team begins play in 2025. But both teams have players familiar with the stadium overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh from its perch on the South Shore.

Six players in the match called Highmark Stadium home when they played their club soccer with the Riverhounds Development Academy - Duquesne's Jayden Sharpless and Pitt's Lola Abraham, Ava Boyd, Sarah Schupansky, Emma Van Meter and Lucia Wells. Additionally, a handful of other local players for both the Panthers and Dukes played with their high school teams at Highmark Stadium, which serves as the home to the WPIAL Soccer Championships.

For more information about the Panthers and Dukes, visit pittsburghpanthers.com and goduquesne.com.

