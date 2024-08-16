Monterey Bay Heads to Albuquerque for Fixture with New Mexico United
August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-10-6, 27 points) travels to Albuquerque for a 6:00 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday against New Mexico United (13-6-3, 42 points) at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Week 24 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay F.C. enters the match on the wrong side of the playoff line following the league's midweek results, a shootout draw between New Mexico United and FC Tulsa that moved the latter above the Union as it currently stands. Now heading into the weekend, Monterey Bay will battle a United squad on short rest - a potential positive as the Seasiders enter New Mexico's historically tough venue. Another positive for the Crisp-and-Kelp is the recent run of form for forward Tristan Trager, who has either scored or assisted in three consecutive matches and will look to continue that run with a contribution on the weekend. With his goal this past weekend, Trager has now officially moved up into the top five all-time for goals scored in the Club's short history.
Sitting atop the Western Conference, New Mexico United will look to even the season series with a win at home after falling to the Union in Seaside back in June. Overall, the series has been dead even through five contests with two wins for each side and a draw, including an even difference with both sides having scored seven goals apiece. In addition, all four wins in the series thus far have gone the way of the home side. Monterey Bay will look to change that with three points on Saturday.
New Mexico United vs. Monterey Bay F.C.
Venue: RGCU FIeld at Isotopes Park; Albuquerque, New Mexico
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024; 6:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Partly cloudy and 92 degrees
2024 Records
New Mexico United (13-6-3, 42 pts, 1st West); Monterey Bay F.C. (7-10-6, 27 pts, 9th West)
