Rowdies Sign Local Forward Endri Mustali

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has signed local striker Endri Mustali to his first professional contract. Mustali will be available for selection at Saturday's matchup against Loudoun United FC at Al Lang Stadium.

"I'm delighted that Endri has decided to join us," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "He's been in training with us for a number of weeks and we've been very impressed with his attitude and also his ability. He has potential to become a top player, so we're delighted to get him in. He's a young striker, so there's still some development work to be done, but he's got all the attributes to become a top-level striker."

Mustali was born in Verbania, Italy but moved to Florida before his second birthday. Growing up in Palm Harbor, Florida, Mustali developed locally with Tampa Bay United during his youth career. Last December, the youngster earned an Honorable Mention in the All-Tournament Team for his performance with Tampa Bay United at the 2023 USL Academy Finals. 

Earlier this year, Mustali traded the Gulf Coast for South Beach to gain valuable experience with Inter Miami CF's academy team. However, since July, the 6-foot-4-inch striker has been embedded with the Rowdies first team in training. After impressing the technical staff over the past month, he'll now begin his professional journey close to home.

"This means everything to me," said Mustali. "This is what you work for your whole life. To finally do that and take the next step in my career with the Rowdies, it's so exciting. It doesn't get better than signing your first professional contract with your hometown team."

With Mustali on the roster, the Rowdies now have three 17-year-olds on professional contracts. U.S. youth international Nate Worth became the first in May when he joined via transfer from FC Tulsa. Forward Cristian Ortiz, a product of Florida Premier FC who recently made his international debut with the Dominican Republic U-20s, followed only a week later as he became the first Rowdies USL Academy player to ink a professional deal with the club.

"The progressive outlook the Rowdies have taken in signing Nate Worth, Cristian Ortiz and Endri Mustali this season further illustrates the professional pathway young, talented players are seeing at clubs in the USL Championship," said USL Head of Global Football Development and Sporting Director Oliver Wyss. "We are excited to see Endri represent his hometown club as he enters an environment with the Rowdies that will offer him tremendous opportunities to fulfill his great potential."

The additions of Mustali and Ortiz on professional contracts this year show the progress the Rowdies have made in bridging the gap between the club and the local academies in the region.

"That's vitally important, to be honest with you," said Neilson. "We want to be a pathway for some of these players. Having spoken to some of the coaches at various local academies, like Florida Premier and Tampa Bay United, they all have fantastic setups with great coaches. This allows these young, local players to develop in excellent environments. We hope we can then provide them that platform to go on to the pro game. There will definitely be more local young players we'll be looking at."

