Las Vegas Lights FC, Unbeaten in Last 11, Return to Road on Saturday at Hartford Athletic
August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (8-7-8, 32 points) currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak in USL Championship this season. The team hits the road this week for its second match of the month, as the Club's undefeated stretch extended into August last weekend. Aiming to extend its 11-match (5-0-6) unbeaten run, The Lights travel to face Hartford Athletic (6-12-4, 22 points) on Saturday, August 17 (4:00 p.m. PT / national: ESPN+, local: SSSEN). The current double-digit, unbeaten clip has the Lights above the playoff line with the Club also currently holding the highest regular-season win percentage to date in team history.
The string of on-field success dates back to the start of May as since then the Club has lost just one match in its last 14 matches. From June 1-29, the Lights packed in a busy stretch that included six home matches - five of which were held at Cashman Field. The Club went unbeaten (2-0-4) and secured 10 points. The Lights then went 3-0-1 in four road contests in July and began August unbeaten still with a 1-1 draw at Cashman Field against Detroit City (August 10).
Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.
