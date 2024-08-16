Match Preview: FC Tulsa Head to Memphis for Their Second Match of the Week

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Standings: FC Tulsa enters the match with a record of 6W-6L-9D, ranking 8th in the Western Conference. Memphis 901 FC enters the match with a record of 10W-9L-5D, ranking 4th in the Western Conference.

FC Tulsa's Last Match: FC Tulsa got off to a rough start in New Mexico Wednesday night, allowing a goal in the first three minutes of the contest. Forward Jacobo Reyes scored his second goal of the 2024 season off a ball from Midfielder Marco Micaletto and passed a diving Johan Peñaranda. Defender Alexis Souahy scored his first goal of the night and second of the season just 12 minutes after New Mexico opened the scoring. Souahy had a header from a perfectly placed freekick sent in from just outside the 18-yard-box by Diogo Pacheco, earning him his third assist of the season. After a foul inside the 18-yard-box by Owen Damm, the home side looked to regain the lead. In the 22nd minute, Forward Greg Hurst, stepped up and took the penalty kick, but July USL Championship Player of the Month, Johan Peñaranda, would easily deal with it and keep the score tied at one. The two sides battled out for the remainder of the first half and looked to get back on the board to take the lead. In the 44th minute, Defender Alexis Souahy scored his second of the night coming again off a header, this time Midfielder Boubacar Diallo served the ball in for Souahy. The fourth official indicated that there would be four minutes of added time but FC Tulsa only needed one to add to their lead. Diogo Pacheco sent a right footed shot to the back of the net for his fourth of the season. Pacheco's goal came after a New Mexico United defender attempted to clear the ball from the box, which Forward Stefan Stojanovic intercepted. Stojanovic connected with Pacheo on a short pass before Pacheco buried it. Coming back from the break, both sides made two substitutions in hopes of getting fresh legs out on the pitch. Just four minutes after the second half began, half time substitution, Midfielder Harry Swartz, would cut the New Mexico deficit to one. The ball was served in by Forward Jacobo Reyes to Midfielder Marco Micaletto, which Johan Peñaranda blocked. Harry Swartz got a foot on the rebound and found the back of the net. FC Tulsa played in their half of the field for a majority of the second half, struggling to clear the ball. New Mexico's third and final goal of the match, came in the 63rd minute from Midfielder Harry Swartz. Swartz nabbed the ball from Defender Owen Damm and took a right footed shot from outside the 18-yard-box. New Mexico United looked to get the game-winning goal in the 87th minute as Forward Mukwelle Akale took a shot towards the upper left corner of the goal. The shot bounced off the crossbar to the feet of Harry Swartz, whose shot was then blocked by Defender Alexis Souahy before Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda finally was able to capture the ball. After 96 minutes, the full time whistle blew ending the match 3-3.

Last Match-Up Against Memphis 901 FC: FC Tulsa and Memphis 901 FC met just last month at ONEOK Field on Friday July 20th. The action in the match-up against Memphis 901 FC was slow to build. Both teams split possession time almost equally throughout the first half. Midfielder Boubacar Diallo took a beautiful corner kick at the 26th minute, but the attempt was quickly denied by Memphis' goalkeeper. Forward Phillip Goodrum scored the first and only goal of the match after capitalizing off of a cross in on the right side from Boubacar Diallo, using his heel to send the ball toward the back of the net. The goal from Goodrum would go on to win USL Goal of the Week for Week 21. Yellow card madness ensued throughout the match. Five yellow cards were shown to various players and coaching staff, with two cards being given to former FC Tulsa player, Marlon Santos, earning him a red card. A second red card was shown to Memphis' Abdoulaye Cissoko for an aggressive collision with Phillip Goodrum. FC Tulsa's defense performed well, and held off the opposing team from putting any goals on the scoreboard for the entirety of the match. After 100 minutes of play, FC Tulsa took the 1-0 victory, the team's fifth of the season. This was FC Tulsa's first win over Memphis 901 FC since 2021.

Players to Watch: FC Tulsa's players to watch this match are Forward Diogo Pacheco and Defender Alexis Souahy. Diogo Pacheco notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's match against New Mexico United. His goal was FC Tulsa's third of the match and Pacheco's fourth of the season, tying him with Stefan Stojanovic leading the team in goals. His assist came on Defender Alexis Souahy's first goal of the night. Blaine Ferri and Diogo Pacheco are now tied with three assists on the season. Defender Alex Souahy scored his first brace of his career in Wednesday night's match against New Mexico.

Memphis 901 FC's players to watch this match are Forward Marlon Santos and Midfielder Bruno Lapa. The pair are leading the Memphis 901 FC side in goals both having seven so far this season. The former FC Tulsa player, Marlon Santos, also leads the team in assists and shots. Santos has 5 assists and 41 shots. Bruno Lapa has three assists in 22 matches and is second on Memphis 901 FC in shots with 39.

Up Next: FC Tulsa travels to Detroit City FC on Saturday, August 24th at 7:30 p.m for their third away match of the month. The team returns home to ONEOK Field on Sunday, September 1st at 5:00 p.m to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

