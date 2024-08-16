Phoenix Rising Signs Curacao International Jearl Margaritha

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising attacking winger Jearl Margaritha

PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising has signed Curacao international, 24-year-old forward Jearl Margaritha. Margaritha has signed a multi-year contract with Phoenix Rising and will be eligible to play pending league and federation approval and receipt of his P-1 Visa.

"Jearl is a talented player with quick feet who is brave in taking players on," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Diego Gomez. "He has plenty of goals and assists in him, and we're very excited to have him with the team."

Margaritha joined the professional ranks after playing academy football in the Netherlands. He signed his first professional contract with VV Hoogeveen in 2019, where he made 13 appearances and scored 11 goals. Margaritha would go on to score 20 goals the next two seasons for Almere City and TOP Oss, in the top tier and second tier of the Dutch football league system, respectively.

Joining Curacao for World Cup CONCOCAF qualifiers, Margaritha played 135 in two matches played, tallying an assist and contributing in the attacking third with eight successful dribbles and double-digit touches in the opposition box. Margaritha joins Phoenix Rising after playing this past season with Sabah FK, a top tier team in the Azerbaijani football league.

"This is a great experience for me - I've already been outside of my home country, but to play in the U.S. is a big new adventure," said Margaritha. "I'm already attached to this community, and Phoenix Rising is a great organization so I want to contribute and get results for this club."

Jearl Margaritha: BY THE NUMBERS

- 31 goals in the last four seasons played.

- 17 assists in the last four seasons played.

- 4 international caps for Curacao, including two in World Cup qualifiers.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Jearl Margaritha

Name: Jearl Margaritha

Position: Forward

DOB: April 10, 2000 (24)

Born: Groningen, Netherlands

Former Club: Sabah FK

Height: 5-11

Weight: 161

