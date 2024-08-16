Le Rouge Under the Friday Night Lights this Evening in Birmingham

August 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Birmingham, Alabama - Detroit City FC continues their three-game road trip in Birmingham on Friday night against Eastern Conference rival Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff from Protective Stadium is scheduled for 8:00 PM EDT and will be streamed live on Golazo Network and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at www.cbsnews.com/detroit.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night. Ben Morris would give Detroit City a 1-0 lead right before half with an insane goal from 40 yards out, but a Las Vegas goal in the 65th minute off of chaos in the box would be the goal that leveled the match and split the points.

With the draw, Detroit's winless streak extended to eight games. The draw also extends Detroit's draw streak to three games. With the recent run of form, Le Rouge has been thrown into the struggle that is the playoff chase in the Eastern Conference. Six points separate fourth-place Indy Eleven and ninth-place North Carolina FC. Detroit City sits in the middle, in seventh place on 31 points.

Birmingham Legion is also in this mix in the Eastern Conference standings. Legion currently sit in fifth place on 35 points. Birmingham enters this match after a 2-1 road victory against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night. A Kobe Hernandez-Foster goal in the 33rd minute gave Birmingham the 1-0 lead, and Stefano Pinho would double the lead right after the half. Monterey Bay would get a goal back in the 60th minute but couldn't find an equalizer, and Legion walked away with the three points.

Birmingham Legion picked up their first-ever victory against Le Rouge at the end of June. A brilliant strike from Rhys Williams in the 39th minute gave Detroit a 1-0 lead going into the half. But it would be two Birmingham goals in the last ten minutes, Derek Dodson in the 82nd and Phanuel Kavita in the 88th, that would give Legion victory at Keyworth.

Detroit City finishes its three-match road trip in St. Petersburg next Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Le Rouge returns to Keyworth Stadium on August 24th against FC Tulsa. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.