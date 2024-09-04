Renegades Walk Tourists off in First Ever Matchup

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Tuesday was a night full of firsts. Despite the South Atlantic League's new makeup of teams beginning in 2021, last night was the first ever game played between the Asheville Tourists and the Hudson Valley Renegades.

The matchup took place at Heritage Financial Park, home of the Renegades, and the hosts appeased their home crowd with a 4-3 walk-off win over the Tourists. The win brought Hudson Valley one game away from clinching a playoff spot.

Asheville built a 3-0 lead behind excellent starting pitching from Jackson Nezuh and Anthony Huezo's first Home Run as a Tourist. The 18-year-old belted a two-run shot in the top of the third inning, one batter after Justin Trimble clubbed an RBI double; his first professional hit.

The three-run lead lasted until the latter stages of the game. Hudson Valley plated one in the seventh, tied the game with two in the eighth, and walked off with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. It was the Renegades' tenth walk-off win this season.

Asheville had to battle against traffic on the basepaths all game. The Renegades worked 12 walks, the most the Tourists pitching has allowed in a game this year; however, one of the free passes was intentional. The Tourists did not put a runner on base over the contests' final six innings.

Game Two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 6:35pm ET.

