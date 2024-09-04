Hot Rods Game Notes

Playoff Bound.... For the third time in four years, the Bowling Green Hot Rods are going to the South Atlantic League Playoffs. On Tuesday, Bowling Green defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 5-4 to clinch a spot into the postseason. The pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, while Homer Bush Jr. drove in three runs. It was Bush Jr.'s first three-RBI game in a Hot Rods uniform. The Hot Rods play the Rome Emperors in the South Division Championship Series, starting on Tuesday, September 10.

Sustained Success.... With the Hot Rods clinching a postseason spot for 2024, it will continue the impressive recent playoff history. A spot in this year's playoffs means appearances in the postseason seven of the last eight years. This also includes three league titles in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Awesome August.... A big reason for Bowling Green's massive playoff push is how great they played in the month of August. The Hot Rods ended the month with an 18-8 record, which was the team's best per month. Bowling Green lost just two games at home, while also maintaining a 2.67 ERA.

SAL Roundup.... Despite that we know Bowling Green and Rome will face each other in the postseason, there is still one final spot open in the North Division. The Hudson Valley Renegades won their third straight game on Tuesday, and now have a 4.0 game with Jersey Shore's third straight loss. It looks like the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Renegades will play each other.

