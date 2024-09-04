Tourists Held Without a Run, Lose Sixth Straight Road Game

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists were shut out by the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-0 on Wednesday night and suffered their sixth straight loss away from home. Nic Swanson built on his August Player of the Month Award with five brilliant innings pitched.

The only run Swanson allowed was in the bottom of the first inning. Hudson Valley moved a runner into scoring position after a passed ball and a double put the Renegades on top 1-0. Nic went the next four frames without allowing any further damage.

Dawil Almonte pitched the final three innings and the right-hander did a nice job. Almonte scattered four hits and did not walk a batter.

Offensively it was a struggle for the Tourists. Oliver Carrillo hit a double and Alejandro Nunez belted a triple but both runners were left on base. Asheville was held to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the night.

Despite the loss, the Tourists have been at their best this year on Wednesdays. Asheville finished the season with an 11-8 Wednesday record. Game Three of the series is set for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

