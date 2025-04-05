Tourists Drop First Series of the Year to Grasshoppers

April 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Asheville Tourists fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Saturday night at First National Bank Field by a score of 13-2.

An offensive explosion for the Grasshoppers put the Tourists in an insurmountable hole early. They scored seven unanswered runs in the first two innings.

One of the few highlights of the night for Asheville came in the third inning when Joseph Sullivan hit the Tourists' first home run of the year to the opposite field. Greensboro got the run right back in the home frame, then added another five runs in the fifth.

Trailing 13-1 in the sixth, Sullivan launched his second home run of the affair to center field. His attempt at a solo comeback fell short, however, as his big blast finalized the scoring.

Alain Pena (0-1) was tabbed with the start for the Tourists. He went four innings, allowing 10 runs on seven hits and four walks. Out of the bullpen, Railin Perez surrendered three runs (two earned) on a pair of hits and a walk in two frames. Closing out the final two innings, Amilcar Chirinos struck out three and did not allow a run or walk.

The Grasshoppers Garrett McMillan (1-0) earned the win after five innings of one-run ball on the hill. He struck out eight with no walks.

Asheville's two runs came on five hits. They committed two errors. The offense couldn't keep pace with Greensboro's 13 runs on 12 knocks, who also played a clean game defensively.

Alongside Sullivan, Chase Jaworsky added a multi-hit night to his card, going two-for-three at the dish. Cam Fisher picked up the other hit.

The Tourists look to salvage the series and avoid getting swept tomorrow. The first pitch against Greensboro is set for 2 p.m. ET.

