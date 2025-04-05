Hot Rods Game Notes

April 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Starting Strong... Adrian Santana had the strongest night of any hitter in the Hot Rods season-opening loss to the Drive, 9-3 on Friday. The Tampa Bay Rays No. 19 prospect went 3-for-5, including a two-run triple to get the Hot Rods on the scoreboard for the first time this season. He was one of three Hot Rods hitters to collect multiple hits, alongside Emilien Pitre and Noah Myers.

Not Our Night... Even with 11 hits during the season opener, Bowling Green came up short, 9-3. The lineup had their chances, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning. Overall, Hot Rods hitters were 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position, leaving a total of nine runners on base.

First Time in a Long Time... The Hot Rods fell in their season opener to the Greenville Drive, 9-3 on Friday. Bowling Green is used to success in the first game of the season, logging a record of 12-4 over their 16 seasons, including yesterday's score. This was the first loss on opening day for the Hot Rods since 2017, when they dropped the first game of the season to the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, 4-1. It breaks up a streak of six-straight wins on opening day. The Hot Rods outscored their opponents 42-11 during that span.

On the Bump... RHP Garrett Edwards will make his High-A debut for the Hot Rods during Saturday's game. The righty was a round 11 draft pick for the Rays out of LSU in 2023. He made his first appearance in the Rays organization last year in the FCL as well as Single-A with Charleston. He tossed a total of 13.0 innings, boasting a 2.77 ERA between the two levels. Greenville will roll out RHP Juan Valera. He signed as a free agent on April 12, 2023. He also prepares to make his High-A debut Saturday after working through the FCL and Single-A in 2024. Valera tossed 23.0 innings with Single-A Salem last season, posting an 0-1 record and a 2.35 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2025

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.