Grasshoppers Take Second Game Of Home Opener Series, 13-2 Against The Tourists
April 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take the second game of their Home Opener series against the Asheville Tourists, 13-2. The Grasshoppers improved to 2-0 on the season while the Tourists fell to 0-2. Greensboro outhit Asheville 12-5 as the Tourists had two mishaps.
Leading at dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Maikol Escotto as he went 3-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. Following close behind was infielder Javier Rivas as he went 3-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Shalin Polanco (2), Jesus Castillo, and Omar Alfonzo.
Outfielder Joseph Sullivan led the Tourists offense as he went 2-3 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Chase Jaworsky followed close behind as he went 2-3. Cam Fisher recorded the only other hit for Asheville.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run. McMillan recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Alain Pena as he tallied one strikeout and gave up seven hits, 10 earned runs, and four free bases. Pena took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers finish up their Weekend Home Opener tomorrow, Sunday April 6 for Family Funday Sunday and Bark in the Park. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Spartanburgers Fall 3-1 in Pitcher's Duel at Aberdeen - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Renegades Score Three in Ninth to Stun Claws, 8-7 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Grasshoppers Take Second Game Of Home Opener Series, 13-2 Against The Tourists - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Tourists Drop First Series of the Year to Grasshoppers - Asheville Tourists
- Pitre and Spikes Power Hot Rods to 3-2 Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Take Second Game Of Home Opener Series, 13-2 Against The Tourists
- Grasshoppers Take Opening Day with a 12-3 Victory Over the Tourists
- Greensboro Native, Blake Butler, Returns Home to Lead Grasshoppers with a Mix of Familiar and Fresh Faces
- Grasshoppers Fall 4-2 to Renegades in Game 3 of the 2024 SAL Divisional Playoffs
- Grasshoppers Continue Playoff Run with 3-1 Win over Renegades