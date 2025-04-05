Grasshoppers Take Second Game Of Home Opener Series, 13-2 Against The Tourists

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers take the second game of their Home Opener series against the Asheville Tourists, 13-2. The Grasshoppers improved to 2-0 on the season while the Tourists fell to 0-2. Greensboro outhit Asheville 12-5 as the Tourists had two mishaps.

Leading at dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Maikol Escotto as he went 3-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. Following close behind was infielder Javier Rivas as he went 3-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Shalin Polanco (2), Jesus Castillo, and Omar Alfonzo.

Outfielder Joseph Sullivan led the Tourists offense as he went 2-3 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Chase Jaworsky followed close behind as he went 2-3. Cam Fisher recorded the only other hit for Asheville.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Garrett McMillan as he tallied eight strikeouts and gave up two hits and one earned run. McMillan recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Alain Pena as he tallied one strikeout and gave up seven hits, 10 earned runs, and four free bases. Pena took the loss for the Tourists and fell to 0-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their Weekend Home Opener tomorrow, Sunday April 6 for Family Funday Sunday and Bark in the Park. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

