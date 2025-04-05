Pitre and Spikes Power Hot Rods to 3-2 Victory

April 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Émilien Pitre and Ryan Spikes launched the first home runs of the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1) season, as the bullpen tossed 4.0 perfect innings, leading to a 3-2 win over the Greenville Drive (1-1) on Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville South Carolina.

For the second consecutive game, the Drive started the scoring, this time against Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards in the bottom of the first inning. Brooks Brannon, Marvin Alcantara, Andy Lugo, and Kolby Johnson logged four-straight singles to push in the first run of the game. Karson Simas was hit by a pitch with the bases still loaded, giving the Drive a 2-0 lead.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the second inning against Greenville starter Juan Valera. Noah Myers and Blake Robertson worked walks, putting runners at first and second with one out. Hunter Haas doubled down the left field line, scoring Myers, making it a 2-1 Greenville lead.

The Hot Rods added to their score in the top of the third inning with Valera still on the mound. With one out, Pitre roped a ball over the green monster in left, tying the game, 2-2. In the top of the fifth, Spikes added to the home run total. He led off the inning with a long ball to left off Drive reliever Jojo Ingrassia, giving the Hot Rods their first lead of the series, 3-2.

Hayden Snelsire and Derrick Edington combined for 4.0 perfect innings in relief, locking down the Hot Rods first win of the season, 3-2.

Edwards (1-0) received his first win of the season, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. Ingrassia (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering one run over 4.1 innings of relief work with eight strikeouts. Edington (1) earned his first save of the season in 1.0 perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the finale of a three-game series on Sunday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill to face Greenville RHP Jedixson Paez.

