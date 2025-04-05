Renegades Come Back to Beat BlueClaws

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Down 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth, the Hudson Valley Renegades scored three runs to complete an incredible comeback victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Saturday night for their first win of the 2025 campaign.

In the first Brendan Jones tripled and George Lombard Jr. knocked him in with a sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Jace Avina doubled and Omar Martinez notched an RBI single to make it 2-0 Hudson Valley.

A Jordan Viars walk, Bryan Rincon single, and Carson DeMartini hit by pitch loaded the bases in the top of the third for Jersey Shore. Viars scored on a Devin Saltiban sacrifice fly. Rincon and DeMartini executed a double steal of home and second during the next at-bat tie the game at 2.

In the bottom of the third, Jackson Castillo walked and scored after a pair of two-out singles from Josh Moylan and Coby Morales to put the Renegades back in front.

Lombard Jr. led off the fourth with a triple before a Castillo RBI single made it 4-2 Renegades.

Jersey Shore tied the game in the fifth. Rincon doubled and De Martini walked. In the next at-bat, with Rincon at third and DeMartini at second, a passed ball by Antonio Gomez allowed both runners to score to make it 4-4.

Gomez broke the deadlock with a solo home run in the fifth for the first Renegades long ball of the season.

In the seventh, Rincon singled and later scored on a throwing error by Tomas Frick to tie the game at 5-5.

The BlueClaws went ahead in the eighth when Eduardo Lopez and Bryson Ware each walked to start the inning. Luke Davis knocked in Lopez with an RBI single, and Ware later scored on a Zach Arnold sacrifice fly to put Jersey Shore in front 7-5.

However, Hudson Valley refused to quit, scoring three runs in the ninth to win in walk-off fashion. A Morales walk, Frick base hit, and Brenny Escanio bunt single loaded the bases with no outs. The next batter, Jones, ripped a double down the right field line, scoring all three runners to give the Renegades a remarkable 8-7 victory.

The Renegades look for a series win in the finale on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Yankees #6 prospect RHP Bryce Cunningham makes his pro debut on the mound for the Renegades, while LHP Mavis Gravis toes the rubber for the BlueClaws.

Renegades Record:

1-1

Hudson Valley Renegades 8, Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7

Apr 5th, 2025

BlueClaws starting lineup:

Bryan Rincon (DH), Carson DeMartini (SS), Devin Saltiban (2B), Dylan Campbell (CF), Eduardo Lopez (1B), Bryson Ware (RF), Luke Davis (C), Zach Arnold (3B), Jordan Viars

(LF), Alex McFarlane (P),

Renegades starting lineup:

Brendan Jones (RF), George Lombard Jr. (SS), Jackson Castillo (CF), Jace Avina (LF), Omar Martinez (DH), Josh Moylan (3B), Coby Morales (1B), Antonio Gomez (C), Brenny

Escanio (2B), Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (P),

Umpires -- HP: Kevin Bruno. 1B: Frank Jones.

Gametime Weather: 45 degrees, Overcast.

Wind: 3 mph, Out To RF.

First pitch by Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz at 6:32 PM. local time.

BlueClaws 1st (BlueClaws 0, Renegades 0) -- Bryan Rincon pops out to George Lombard Jr. Carson DeMartini walks. Devin Saltiban walks, Carson DeMartini to 2nd. Dylan

Campbell strikes out swinging. Eduardo Lopez pops out to George Lombard Jr.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Renegades 1st (Renegades 2, BlueClaws 0) -- Brendan Jones triples to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. George Lombard Jr. out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Dylan Campbell, Brendan Jones scores.

Jackson Castillo strikes out on foul tip. Jace Avina doubles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Omar Martinez singles to left-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Jace Avina scores. Josh Moylan lines out to Dylan Campbell.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

BlueClaws 2nd (Renegades 2, BlueClaws 0) -- Bryson Ware ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson Castillo. Luke Davis grounds out to Coby Morales. Zach Arnold struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Renegades 2nd (Renegades 2, BlueClaws 0) -- Coby Morales grounds out to Eduardo Lopez. Antonio Gomez grounds out, Zach Arnold to Eduardo Lopez. Brenny Escanio walks.

Brenny Escanio steals 2nd base. Brendan Jones walks. Brenny Escanio steals 3rd base, Brendan Jones steals 2nd base. George Lombard Jr. strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

BlueClaws 3rd (BlueClaws 2, Renegades 2) -- Jordan Viars walks. Bryan Rincon singles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Jordan Viars to 2nd. Carson DeMartini hit by pitch, Jordan Viars to 3rd;

Bryan Rincon to 2nd. Devin Saltiban out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Jackson Castillo, Jordan Viars scores; Bryan Rincon to 3rd. Dylan Campbell pops out to Coby Morales in foul territory.

Carson DeMartini steals 2nd base, Bryan Rincon scores. Eduardo Lopez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson Castillo.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Renegades 3rd (Renegades 3, BlueClaws 2) -- Jackson Castillo walks. Jace Avina pops out to Devin Saltiban. Omar Martinez lines out to Carson DeMartini. Josh Moylan singles

through the hole at second base, Jackson Castillo to 3rd. Coby Morales singles through the hole at second base, Jackson Castillo scores; Josh Moylan to 2nd. Pitcher Change:

Brandon Beckel replaces Alex McFarlane. Antonio Gomez reaches on throwing error by Zach Arnold, Josh Moylan to 3rd; Coby Morales to 2nd. Brenny Escanio ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Dylan

Campbell.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 3 LOB)

BlueClaws 4th (Renegades 3, BlueClaws 2) -- Bryson Ware lines out to Jackson Castillo. Luke Davis struck out looking. Zach Arnold grounds out, George Lombard Jr. to Coby

Morales.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Renegades 4th (Renegades 4, BlueClaws 2) -- Brendan Jones strikes out swinging, Luke Davis to Eduardo Lopez. George Lombard Jr. triples to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Jackson

Castillo singles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, George Lombard Jr. scores. Jace Avina ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Bryson Ware. Omar Martinez walks, Jackson Castillo to 2nd. Josh Moylan walks, Jackson

Castillo to 3rd; Omar Martinez to 2nd. Coby Morales struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

BlueClaws 5th (BlueClaws 4, Renegades 4) -- Jordan Viars strikes out swinging. Bryan Rincon doubles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Pitcher Change: Sebastian Keane replaces Elmer

Rodriguez-Cruz. Passed ball by Antonio Gomez, Bryan Rincon to 3rd. Carson DeMartini walks. Carson DeMartini steals 2nd base. Devin Saltiban strikes out swinging, Bryan

Rincon scores; Carson DeMartini scores; Devin Saltiban to 1st;passed ball by Antonio Gomez. Devin Saltiban steals 2nd base. Dylan Campbell walks. Eduardo Lopez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to

Brendan Jones. Passed ball by Antonio Gomez, Devin Saltiban to 3rd; Dylan Campbell to 2nd. Bryson Ware ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson Castillo.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Renegades 5th (Renegades 5, BlueClaws 4) -- Pitcher Change: Luke Russo replaces Brandon Beckel. Antonio Gomez hits a home run to left-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld on a 2-2 pitch. Brenny

Escanio struck out looking. Brendan Jones ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Carson DeMartini. George Lombard Jr. lines out to Jordan Viars.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

BlueClaws 6th (Renegades 5, BlueClaws 4) -- Defensive Substitution: Tomas Frick replaces catcher Antonio Gomez, batting 8th, playing catcher. Luke Davis ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson

Castillo. Zach Arnold pops out to Josh Moylan. Jordan Viars struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Renegades 6th (Renegades 5, BlueClaws 4) -- Jackson Castillo struck out looking. Jace Avina walks. Omar Martinez grounds into a force out, ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelded by Carson DeMartini, Jace

Avina out at 2nd, Omar Martinez advances to 1st on throwing error by Carson DeMartini. Josh Moylan lines out to Dylan Campbell.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

BlueClaws 7th (BlueClaws 5, Renegades 5) -- Pitcher Change: Hayden Merda replaces Sebastian Keane. Bryan Rincon singles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Bryan Rincon steals 2nd base. Carson

DeMartini strikes out swinging. Bryan Rincon steals 3rd base, Bryan Rincon scores; throwing error by Tomas Frick. Devin Saltiban strikes out swinging. Dylan Campbell ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to

Brendan Jones.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Renegades 7th (BlueClaws 5, Renegades 5) -- Coby Morales grounds out, Devin Saltiban to Eduardo Lopez. Tomas Frick doubles down the left-ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld line. Brenny Escanio walks.

Brendan Jones pops out to Zach Arnold. George Lombard Jr. strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

BlueClaws 8th (BlueClaws 7, Renegades 5) -- Eduardo Lopez walks. Eduardo Lopez steals 2nd base. Bryson Ware walks. Luke Davis singles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Eduardo Lopez

scores; Bryson Ware to 3rd. Zach Arnold out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Jackson Castillo, Bryson Ware scores. Pitcher Change: Tyrone Yulie replaces Hayden Merda. Jordan Viars

singles through the hole at second base, Luke Davis to 2nd. Bryan Rincon strikes out swinging. Carson DeMartini walks, Luke Davis to 3rd; Jordan Viars to 2nd. Devin Saltiban

grounds out, George Lombard Jr. to Coby Morales.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Renegades 8th (BlueClaws 7, Renegades 5) -- Jackson Castillo ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jordan Viars in foul territory. Jace Avina singles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Omar Martinez struck out looking. Josh

Moylan strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

BlueClaws 9th (BlueClaws 7, Renegades 5) -- Dylan Campbell pops out to Coby Morales. Eduardo Lopez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Brendan Jones. Bryson Ware grounds out, Tyrone Yulie to

Coby Morales.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Renegades 9th (Renegades 8, BlueClaws 7) -- Pitcher Change: Ethan Chenault replaces Luke Russo. Coby Morales walks. Tomas Frick singles to left-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Coby Morales

to 2nd. Brenny Escanio bunt singles to shallow left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Coby Morales to 3rd; Tomas Frick to 2nd. Brendan Jones doubles down the right-ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld line, Coby Morales scores; Tomas

Frick scores; Brenny Escanio scores; Brendan Jones to 1st.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Final: Hudson Valley Renegades 8, Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7

WP: Tyrone Yulie (1 - 0)

LP: Ethan Chenault (0 - 1)

Time: 3:15 (1:32 delay).

Attendance: 1,048.

