Renegades Come Back to Beat BlueClaws
April 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Down 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth, the Hudson Valley Renegades scored three runs to complete an incredible comeback victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Saturday night for their first win of the 2025 campaign.
In the first Brendan Jones tripled and George Lombard Jr. knocked him in with a sacrifice fly. Later in the frame, Jace Avina doubled and Omar Martinez notched an RBI single to make it 2-0 Hudson Valley.
A Jordan Viars walk, Bryan Rincon single, and Carson DeMartini hit by pitch loaded the bases in the top of the third for Jersey Shore. Viars scored on a Devin Saltiban sacrifice fly. Rincon and DeMartini executed a double steal of home and second during the next at-bat tie the game at 2.
In the bottom of the third, Jackson Castillo walked and scored after a pair of two-out singles from Josh Moylan and Coby Morales to put the Renegades back in front.
Lombard Jr. led off the fourth with a triple before a Castillo RBI single made it 4-2 Renegades.
Jersey Shore tied the game in the fifth. Rincon doubled and De Martini walked. In the next at-bat, with Rincon at third and DeMartini at second, a passed ball by Antonio Gomez allowed both runners to score to make it 4-4.
Gomez broke the deadlock with a solo home run in the fifth for the first Renegades long ball of the season.
In the seventh, Rincon singled and later scored on a throwing error by Tomas Frick to tie the game at 5-5.
The BlueClaws went ahead in the eighth when Eduardo Lopez and Bryson Ware each walked to start the inning. Luke Davis knocked in Lopez with an RBI single, and Ware later scored on a Zach Arnold sacrifice fly to put Jersey Shore in front 7-5.
However, Hudson Valley refused to quit, scoring three runs in the ninth to win in walk-off fashion. A Morales walk, Frick base hit, and Brenny Escanio bunt single loaded the bases with no outs. The next batter, Jones, ripped a double down the right field line, scoring all three runners to give the Renegades a remarkable 8-7 victory.
The Renegades look for a series win in the finale on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Yankees #6 prospect RHP Bryce Cunningham makes his pro debut on the mound for the Renegades, while LHP Mavis Gravis toes the rubber for the BlueClaws.
Renegades Record:
1-1
Hudson Valley Renegades 8, Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7
Apr 5th, 2025
BlueClaws starting lineup:
Bryan Rincon (DH), Carson DeMartini (SS), Devin Saltiban (2B), Dylan Campbell (CF), Eduardo Lopez (1B), Bryson Ware (RF), Luke Davis (C), Zach Arnold (3B), Jordan Viars
(LF), Alex McFarlane (P),
Renegades starting lineup:
Brendan Jones (RF), George Lombard Jr. (SS), Jackson Castillo (CF), Jace Avina (LF), Omar Martinez (DH), Josh Moylan (3B), Coby Morales (1B), Antonio Gomez (C), Brenny
Escanio (2B), Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (P),
Umpires -- HP: Kevin Bruno. 1B: Frank Jones.
Gametime Weather: 45 degrees, Overcast.
Wind: 3 mph, Out To RF.
First pitch by Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz at 6:32 PM. local time.
BlueClaws 1st (BlueClaws 0, Renegades 0) -- Bryan Rincon pops out to George Lombard Jr. Carson DeMartini walks. Devin Saltiban walks, Carson DeMartini to 2nd. Dylan
Campbell strikes out swinging. Eduardo Lopez pops out to George Lombard Jr.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)
Renegades 1st (Renegades 2, BlueClaws 0) -- Brendan Jones triples to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. George Lombard Jr. out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Dylan Campbell, Brendan Jones scores.
Jackson Castillo strikes out on foul tip. Jace Avina doubles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Omar Martinez singles to left-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Jace Avina scores. Josh Moylan lines out to Dylan Campbell.
(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)
BlueClaws 2nd (Renegades 2, BlueClaws 0) -- Bryson Ware ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson Castillo. Luke Davis grounds out to Coby Morales. Zach Arnold struck out looking.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)
Renegades 2nd (Renegades 2, BlueClaws 0) -- Coby Morales grounds out to Eduardo Lopez. Antonio Gomez grounds out, Zach Arnold to Eduardo Lopez. Brenny Escanio walks.
Brenny Escanio steals 2nd base. Brendan Jones walks. Brenny Escanio steals 3rd base, Brendan Jones steals 2nd base. George Lombard Jr. strikes out swinging.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)
BlueClaws 3rd (BlueClaws 2, Renegades 2) -- Jordan Viars walks. Bryan Rincon singles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Jordan Viars to 2nd. Carson DeMartini hit by pitch, Jordan Viars to 3rd;
Bryan Rincon to 2nd. Devin Saltiban out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Jackson Castillo, Jordan Viars scores; Bryan Rincon to 3rd. Dylan Campbell pops out to Coby Morales in foul territory.
Carson DeMartini steals 2nd base, Bryan Rincon scores. Eduardo Lopez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson Castillo.
(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)
Renegades 3rd (Renegades 3, BlueClaws 2) -- Jackson Castillo walks. Jace Avina pops out to Devin Saltiban. Omar Martinez lines out to Carson DeMartini. Josh Moylan singles
through the hole at second base, Jackson Castillo to 3rd. Coby Morales singles through the hole at second base, Jackson Castillo scores; Josh Moylan to 2nd. Pitcher Change:
Brandon Beckel replaces Alex McFarlane. Antonio Gomez reaches on throwing error by Zach Arnold, Josh Moylan to 3rd; Coby Morales to 2nd. Brenny Escanio ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Dylan
Campbell.
(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 3 LOB)
BlueClaws 4th (Renegades 3, BlueClaws 2) -- Bryson Ware lines out to Jackson Castillo. Luke Davis struck out looking. Zach Arnold grounds out, George Lombard Jr. to Coby
Morales.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)
Renegades 4th (Renegades 4, BlueClaws 2) -- Brendan Jones strikes out swinging, Luke Davis to Eduardo Lopez. George Lombard Jr. triples to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Jackson
Castillo singles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, George Lombard Jr. scores. Jace Avina ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Bryson Ware. Omar Martinez walks, Jackson Castillo to 2nd. Josh Moylan walks, Jackson
Castillo to 3rd; Omar Martinez to 2nd. Coby Morales struck out looking.
(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)
BlueClaws 5th (BlueClaws 4, Renegades 4) -- Jordan Viars strikes out swinging. Bryan Rincon doubles to center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Pitcher Change: Sebastian Keane replaces Elmer
Rodriguez-Cruz. Passed ball by Antonio Gomez, Bryan Rincon to 3rd. Carson DeMartini walks. Carson DeMartini steals 2nd base. Devin Saltiban strikes out swinging, Bryan
Rincon scores; Carson DeMartini scores; Devin Saltiban to 1st;passed ball by Antonio Gomez. Devin Saltiban steals 2nd base. Dylan Campbell walks. Eduardo Lopez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to
Brendan Jones. Passed ball by Antonio Gomez, Devin Saltiban to 3rd; Dylan Campbell to 2nd. Bryson Ware ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson Castillo.
(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)
Renegades 5th (Renegades 5, BlueClaws 4) -- Pitcher Change: Luke Russo replaces Brandon Beckel. Antonio Gomez hits a home run to left-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld on a 2-2 pitch. Brenny
Escanio struck out looking. Brendan Jones ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Carson DeMartini. George Lombard Jr. lines out to Jordan Viars.
(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)
BlueClaws 6th (Renegades 5, BlueClaws 4) -- Defensive Substitution: Tomas Frick replaces catcher Antonio Gomez, batting 8th, playing catcher. Luke Davis ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jackson
Castillo. Zach Arnold pops out to Josh Moylan. Jordan Viars struck out looking.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)
Renegades 6th (Renegades 5, BlueClaws 4) -- Jackson Castillo struck out looking. Jace Avina walks. Omar Martinez grounds into a force out, ïÃÂ¬ÃÂelded by Carson DeMartini, Jace
Avina out at 2nd, Omar Martinez advances to 1st on throwing error by Carson DeMartini. Josh Moylan lines out to Dylan Campbell.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)
BlueClaws 7th (BlueClaws 5, Renegades 5) -- Pitcher Change: Hayden Merda replaces Sebastian Keane. Bryan Rincon singles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Bryan Rincon steals 2nd base. Carson
DeMartini strikes out swinging. Bryan Rincon steals 3rd base, Bryan Rincon scores; throwing error by Tomas Frick. Devin Saltiban strikes out swinging. Dylan Campbell ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to
Brendan Jones.
(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)
Renegades 7th (BlueClaws 5, Renegades 5) -- Coby Morales grounds out, Devin Saltiban to Eduardo Lopez. Tomas Frick doubles down the left-ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld line. Brenny Escanio walks.
Brendan Jones pops out to Zach Arnold. George Lombard Jr. strikes out swinging.
(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)
BlueClaws 8th (BlueClaws 7, Renegades 5) -- Eduardo Lopez walks. Eduardo Lopez steals 2nd base. Bryson Ware walks. Luke Davis singles to right-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Eduardo Lopez
scores; Bryson Ware to 3rd. Zach Arnold out on a sacriïÃÂ¬ÃÂce ïÃÂ¬Ãây to Jackson Castillo, Bryson Ware scores. Pitcher Change: Tyrone Yulie replaces Hayden Merda. Jordan Viars
singles through the hole at second base, Luke Davis to 2nd. Bryan Rincon strikes out swinging. Carson DeMartini walks, Luke Davis to 3rd; Jordan Viars to 2nd. Devin Saltiban
grounds out, George Lombard Jr. to Coby Morales.
(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)
Renegades 8th (BlueClaws 7, Renegades 5) -- Jackson Castillo ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Jordan Viars in foul territory. Jace Avina singles to left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld. Omar Martinez struck out looking. Josh
Moylan strikes out swinging.
(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)
BlueClaws 9th (BlueClaws 7, Renegades 5) -- Dylan Campbell pops out to Coby Morales. Eduardo Lopez ïÃÂ¬Ãâies out to Brendan Jones. Bryson Ware grounds out, Tyrone Yulie to
Coby Morales.
(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)
Renegades 9th (Renegades 8, BlueClaws 7) -- Pitcher Change: Ethan Chenault replaces Luke Russo. Coby Morales walks. Tomas Frick singles to left-center ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Coby Morales
to 2nd. Brenny Escanio bunt singles to shallow left ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld, Coby Morales to 3rd; Tomas Frick to 2nd. Brendan Jones doubles down the right-ïÃÂ¬ÃÂeld line, Coby Morales scores; Tomas
Frick scores; Brenny Escanio scores; Brendan Jones to 1st.
(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)
Final: Hudson Valley Renegades 8, Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7
WP: Tyrone Yulie (1 - 0)
LP: Ethan Chenault (0 - 1)
Time: 3:15 (1:32 delay).
Attendance: 1,048.
