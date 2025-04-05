Renegades Score Three in Ninth to Stun Claws, 8-7

April 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Brendan Jones hit a bases-clearing double to drive in three runs in the bottom of the ninth and win the game for Hudson Valley, who came from behind to stun the BlueClaws 8-7 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The teams have now split the first two games of the season.

Jones' double scored Coby Morales, who walked, Thomas Frick, who singled, and Brenny Escanio, who singled while bunting to load the bases off Ethan Chenault. Chenault (0-1) was charged with all three runs and took the loss. Luke Russo had thrown four innings of one-run ball in relief for the BlueClaws, who led 7-5 entering the ninth inning.

Hudson Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against BlueClaws starter Alex McFarlane. Brendan Jones tripled to start the inning and scored on a George Lombard SAC fly. With two outs, Jace Avina doubled and he scored on an RBI single from Omar Martinez.

The BlueClaws loaded the bases with nobody out in the third inning and Devin Saltiban's SAC fly brought in Jordan Viars to cut the lead to 2-1. The BlueClaws then executed a perfect double-steal, with Carson DeMartini swiping second and Bryan Rincon taking home to tie the game at two apiece.

Coby Morales singled in a run in the third to put Hudson Valley back in front.

McFarlane came out after 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Jackson Castillo singled home a run off Brandon Beckel in the fourth to put the Renegades up 4-2. The BlueClaws then tied the game in the fifth when two runs scored on a passed ball charged to catcher Antonio Gomez.

Gomez, however, atoned for the passed ball when he homered off Luke Russo leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. The BlueClaws tied the game in the top of the seventh when Bryan Rincon, who had singled and stolen second, stole third and scored on throwing error from catcher Thomas Frick.

Jersey Shore then took the lead in the eighth on an RBI single from Luke Davis and a SAC fly from Zach Arnold.

Tyrone Yulie (1-0) gave up one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Bryan Rincon had three hits and scored three times for Jersey Shore while Carson DeMartini drew three walks and scored once.

The teams finish their three-game series on Sunday at 2:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.

