Cyclones Arms Twirl Franchise-Record 14th Shutout in 1-0 Victory Over Wilmington

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind another night of stellar pitching, the Brooklyn Cyclones shutout the Wilmington Blue Rocks for a second straight night, this time by a score of 1-0. RHP Saul García dazzled in his 2024 High-A debut, tossing five scoreless innings while registering seven strikeouts and walking just one.

The Brooklyn bullpen was just as spotless, recording four one-hit frames between LHP Ryan Ammons and RHP Eduardo Herrera. The pair each logged two innings, striking out four and walking three. Brooklyn pitchers have gone 27.0 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, dating back to the ninth inning of Saturday's loss to Winston-Salem.

The only run Brooklyn needed came in the second frame. With a runner on first and one out, RF Kellum Clark struck out as C Ronald Hernandez completed a delayed steal of second base. Then, DH Estarling Mercado brought Hernandez home thanks to an RBI single to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

One of Wilmington's best chances to pull even came in the closing stages of the ninth. The Blue Rocks had a runner on second with one out, but Herrera proceeded to induce a groundout and lineout to end the ballgame. Wilmington left nine men on base in the loss, and could not pick up a hit with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7.

Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action Thursday night at Maimonides Park at 7:00 p.m. RHP Austin Troesser (0-1, 4.00 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn, while Wilmington sends RHP José Atencio (3-11, 3.47 ERA) to the mound.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.