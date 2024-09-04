Rome Flourishes Late, Beats Hickory 9-3

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC- The Rome Emperors plated the final eight runs of the game to beat the Hickory Crawdads 9-3 on Wednesday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Paul Bonzagni was very solid on the mound for the Crawdads, allowing one run on five hits in five frames. His final LP Frans start of the season featured six strikeouts, but the Texas right-hander did not factor in the decision.

The Emperors scored in each of their final four times at-bat to overcome a 3-1 deficit, taking the eventual 9-3 verdict. The win for Rome is their fifth straight victory and evens their record at 62-62.

For Hickory, the middle third of the order provided much of the offense on Wednesday, as Malcolm Moore (double, single), Arturo Disla (double, two singles), and Yeison Morrobel (two doubles) went 7 for 12 on the evening. The trio added an RBI and scored twice in the 10-hit attack.

Jose Gonzalez will make the start against the first-half champs tomorrow at 7pm, with the Crawdads Pregame Show getting things started on MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app and hickorycrawdads.com.

