Renegades Game Notes

Hudson Valley Renegades (69-57, 36-25) vs. Asheville Tourists (50-75, 22-39)

RHP Trent Sellers (6-3, 2.18 ERA) vs. RHP Nic Swanson (3-8, 5.03 ERA)

Game 127 | Home Game 62 | Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m.

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

MAGIC NUMBER 2: The Renegades magic number to clinch a playoff berth is down to 2 with five games left. One Renegades win and Aberdeen loss in the final five days of the season clinches the North Division Second Half title for the Gades. With a better head-to-head record in the second half, Hudson Valley clinched a crucial tiebreaker over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws last week. In the first three seasons of the High-A East/SAL era of Renegades baseball, the club has won two SAL North Division Championships (2021 & 2023).

FINAL STRETCH: With five games to go in the regular season, the Renegades have pushed their lead to four games in the SAL North over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the second half. After splitting a crucial series with Jersey Shore last week, they return home this week to host Asheville for the final series of the regular season. HV is looking to make the playoffs for the second straight year and sixth time in the past eight seasons.

'GADES ARE HOT: WIth a win on Tuesday, the Renegades are 24-9 (.727) in their last 33 games. Hudson Valley has won 17 of its last 20 games at Heritage Financial Park, including a six-game sweep of Jersey Shore and seven-game sweep of Wilmington. The Renegades have a 25-6 record at home in the second half.

ROC IS CLUTCH: In the last three games, Roc Riggio has provided a boost offensively that the Renegades needed. His RBI single in the eighth inning on Tuesday tied the game at 3, before Hudson Valley went on to win in the ninth. After a three-run homer on Saturday, Riggio launched a grand slam on Sunday for his 11th long ball of the season. Riggio drove in seven runs, had four hits, and scored three runs in the two games, both resulting in Hudson Valley wins.

AN UNFAMILIAR FACE: In their final regular season series of the season, the Renegades return home to face the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for the first time in franchise history. Since the reorganization of the South Atlantic League, the Tourists are the final member of the SAL that the Renegades have not yet faced. Hudson Valley will welcome Asheville again to Heritage Financial Park in July of 2025. This week, the Renegades will look to continue their dominance at home against an Asheville team that enters just 22-38 in the second half.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: After being called up two weeks ago from Single-A Tampa, Josh Grosz has been stellar for Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Grosz tossed seven innings, becoming just the third Renegades starter to complete seven frames. Grosz retired the last 14 batters he faced, and now has four quality starts in his last five Hudson Valley appearances. Since June 28th between Tampa and Hudson Valley, Grosz has been charged with just eight earned runs in 59 innings, good for a 1.22 ERA during that stretch.

THE NEW GUYS: Over the last three weeks, new additions to the Renegades have a provided a spark offensively. In his first 11 High-A games, Brendan Jones has been on base 18 times. Jones hit a grand slam on Thursday night, driving in five runs. He has two long balls, eight walks and seven stolen bases already in High-A. Coby Morales has 14 hits in his first 11 games with the Renegades and has seven RBIs and seven runs scored. Jackson Castillo has been stellar in his month with the Renegades. Castillo was 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Sunday. He is hitting .321 in High-A and has 16 RBIs in 15 games with the Renegades. The College of Southern Nevada product has a hit in 11 of 16 games at the High-A level.

YOUTH RULES: George Lombard has come alive at the plate over the past week. During a current eight-game on-base streak, the 19-year-old is 13-for-33 (.394) at the plate, with five doubles and a 1.019 OPS. Of his 21 hits with the Renegades this season, 13 of them have come during this stretch, including all of his extra-base hits.

GRAND SLAMS: After one grand slam in the team's first 106 games, the Renegades have hit three grand slams in their 19 games, including two last week against Jersey Shore. After a grand slam by Jackson Castillo at home on August 13th, Brendan Jones and Roc Riggio added grand salamis of their own at ShoreTown Ballpark.

ALL THEY DO IS WIN: Since the start of the 2012 season, the Hudson Valley Renegades have an incredible .571 winning percentage, the second-best in MiLB behind only Bowling Green (.574) among active teams (min. 800 games). The third-place team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sports a .551 winning percentage.

MARTIN MASHING: Garrett Martin has been massive during this stretch run for Hudson Valley. The Renegades outfielder has 22 hits in his last 19 games (since 8/13), batting .333/.451/.621 in that span with an 1.072 OPS. After a remarkable series at the plate vs Wilmington from August 20-25, Martin earned SAL Player of the Week. In seven games, Martin was 8-for-21 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, and eight walks. The Renegades outfielder reached base an astounding 17 times in the series. Martin was the first Renegades player to win a SAL Weekly Award this season, after Hudson Valley had six weekly award winners in 2023.

PITCHING IN: Entering play on Saturday, the Renegades pitching staff sports a 3.34 ERA, not only the lowest in the South Atlantic League, but the best among all High-A teams. Hudson Valley ranks seventh among all full-season Minor League teams in ERA. With a shutout on Thursday night, the Renegades have thrown a team-record 17 shutouts this season, which also leads MiLB, and have recorded seven shutouts in their last 23 games. Since the All-Star Break, the staff has a 2.50 ERA, which is tied for the best in MiLB with the Midland Rockhounds (AA, OAK)..

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. A Renegades starting pitcher has allowed more than two earned runs in a start only three time since July 28, a stretch of 33 games. In that span, Hudson Valley starters have a 2.60 ERA in 138.2 IP, the sixth-best mark in MiLB. Overall, Renegades starters have a 3.50 ERA in 2024, 6th--best in High-A.

BUYING WHAT HE'S SELLING: Trent Sellers continued his dominant form on Thursday, throwing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and inducing five groundball outs. The right-hander has an absurd 0.42 ERA in his last 43.0 frames dating back to June 25, with 46 strikeouts and a .114 opposing average.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 808 hits through 126 games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB, 11 fewer than the Down East Wood Ducks (A, TEX) for the lowest mark. Renegades pitching is holding the opposition to a .208 batting average this season, the best in MiLB. Incredibly, the Lansing Lugnuts (OAK, A+) have allowed a staggering 1157 hits through 126 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

DOUBLES MACHINES: With 237 doubles in 2024, Hudson Valley has the most doubles in High-A this season, 16 more than the Everett AquaSox (A+, SEA).

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 3.16 ERA (183 ER/521.2 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fifth-best in the minors. Blane Abeyta and Sebastian Keane provided four scoreless innings in Friday's contest. On Thursday, Yorlin Calderon, Harrison Cohen, and Mason Vinyard combined for 5.2 scoreless innings behind Trent Sellers, striking out five while being charged with just four hits.

THE RUNNIN' RENEGADES ARE BACK: After stealing only 13 bases in 27 games in June, the Renegades have been on a stolen base frenzy, going 77-for-92 on stolen base attempts as a team in their last 51 games. Hudson Valley stole six bases on Tuesday in the series opener against Asheville..

HEATING UP: Antonio Gomez have been excellent at the plate over the last three weeks. Over his last 25 games since July 30, Gomez is slashing .310/.392/.571 with 15 extra-base hits and a .963 OPS. He has boosted his average from .169 to .237 in the last 25 games. Gomez had a crucial RBI double in Tuesday's series-opening win. The Renegades catcher had a 17-game on-base streak from July 30th to August 23rd, where he was 21-for-56 (.375) at the plate with eight doubles, a triple, two home run, 10 RBIs, and 17 runs scored.

'GADES THROW ANOTHER NO-HITTER: After the Renegades had two no-hitters in the first 29 years of its history, the Renegades tossed a no-no on Thursday in game two of a doubleheader for the second time in a little over a month. Trent Sellers, Mason Vinyard, and Thomas Balboni combined to allow just one batter to reach safely in seven innings, with no Blue Rocks getting on base after the second inning. Sellers has been a part of both no-hitters this season, one as a starter and one as a reliever. On July 19, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, and Hueston Morrill completed the third no-hitter in franchise history. It was the first time since July 10, 2021 that the Renegades had thrown a no-no, and their first nine-inning no-hitter since August 10, 2000.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT: In 27 of their last 52 games, the Renegades have played error-free. With no errors in 18 of the last 31 games, Hudson Valley is now 36-12 in games this season where they do not commit an error. The Renegades did not commit an error in their 4-3 win over Asheville, and also played error-free in a 5-2 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday. However, the Renegades committed three errors in a 6-3 defeat on Friday night. It marked the second time they had committed three errors or more in the last two weeks.

