Claws Earn 6-2 Win on Wednesday at Aberdeen

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws picked up a 6-2 win over Aberdeen on Wednesday night at Leidos Field.

Jersey Shore jumped out to an early first inning lead on a groundout from Keaton Anthony. They added two more runs in the second - one on an RBI double from Felix Reyes and then an RBI single from Luis Caicuto, who drove in Reyes for a 3-0 lead.

BlueClaws starter Jack Dallas gave up one run in three innings. Jaylen Vasquez singled home a run in the third, the lone blemish on Dallas' card.

Estibenzon Jimenez (4-10) came on in the fourth and threw 2.2 scoreless innings. Charles King got the last out to get through the sixth. However, an Austin Overn tripled to start the seventh and scored on a SAC fly from Ryan Stafford to cut the lead to 3-2.

Trent Farquhar drove in two with an RBI single and Jordan Viars added an RBI single in a three-run ninth inning for the BlueClaws.

Paxton Thompson came on and threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the win.

Farquhar, Miller, and Viars all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

Combined with Hudson Valley's win over Asheville, the BlueClaws were officially eliminated from postseason contention and the Renegades clinched the second half title in the SAL Northern Division.

Luke Russo starts for the BlueClaws on Thursday night at 7:05 pm.

