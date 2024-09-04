Drive Blanked Again in 1-0 Loss to Dash

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive (34-28, 60-68) were blanked for the second night in a row by the Winston-Salem Dash (28-34, 59-69), 1-0 on a run scored in the top of the first as the Drive picked up three hits total on the night.

The loss marked the fourth time in 10 games and third time in the last five games the Drive have been shutout, and the second consecutive series the Drive have been shutout at least twice. The Drive have yet to score a run in this series.

The Dash struck early, after starter Tyler Uberstine picked up two strikeouts, as Caden Connor greeted him with a double before Casey Saucke knocked him in with a soft line drive single to right field for the 1-0 lead that held the entire rest of the way.

Uberstine, still limited on pitches since returning from two years away from in-game pitching due to Tommy John surgery, tossed just 1 1/3 innings and finished the night allowing two hits, with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Drive offense continued to struggle in picking up successive hits and taking advantage of opportunities, amassing three hits on the night. Hudson White knocked a pair of singles while Nelly Taylor chipped in the other. In all, the Drive walked seven times on the night, going 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position while leaving seven on base.

Hayden Mullins, piggybacking for Uberstine for the third time this season, tossed 5 2/3 innings allowing three hits with a walk and five strikeouts, limiting the Dash and keeping the Drive hopes alive.

Taylor tried to provide a spark with his single in the sixth before promptly stealing second on the first pitch to Ronald Rosario with two outs. He tried to move 90 feet closer, taking off for third but would be nabbed on a great throw from catcher Colby Smelley, even as Taylor nearly dodged the tag with a swim move on his head first slide.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland spun the final two frames for the Drive, allowing a lone hit to the first batter he faced before sending down the next six batters. He picked up a lone strikeout in his outing.

The Drive made things interesting in the ninth however, as Taylor walked to lead off the inning before Rosario and Eduardo Lopez went down on strikes. White delivered his knock to put runners on the corners before Miguel Ugueto sent a high fly ball to center field that landed safely in the mitt of Samuel Zavala to end the night.

South Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2024

