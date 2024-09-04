Hot Rods to Host Playoff Game September 10

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are excited to welcome in fans to Bowling Green Ballpark for the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs as they host the Rome Emperors on Tuesday, September 10. First pitch for the matchup will take place at 6:35 PM CT.

General admission tickets are on sale for $10 and tickets for the Performance Food Service Club will be $18. The gates will open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM CT, while the general public will be allowed in at 5:30 PM CT.

Along with playoff baseball, fans will be able to enjoy one last Turbo's tailwaggin' Tuesday, presented by Three Springs Animal Hospital, and deals on beverages at Bowling Green Ballpark. This includes $2 domestic beers (while supplies last) and $4 Jim Beam Bar specials.

Playoff tickets and 2025 Hot Rods season tickets are now available at BGHotRods.com, by stopping by the Bowling Green Ballpark ticket office, or calling 270-901-2121. Purchase your 2025 season tickets before November 1 to receive extra benefits on your ticket package.

