Renegades Blank Tourists

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades drew closer to a playoff spot on Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over the Asheville Tourists at Heritage Financial Park. With the victory, their magic number for a playoff spot is down to 1.

The Renegades jumped in front 1-0 in the first. George Lombard drew a one-out walk and Josh Moylan lined an RBI double to center in the ensuing at-bat to bring in Lombard.

Trent Sellers continued his outstanding stretch of pitching. The right-hander allowed just two hits in 3.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight batters. Since June 25, Sellers has allowed just two earned runs in 46.2 frames, good for a 0.38 ERA.

After a Jackson Castillo single in the seventh, Dylan Jasso lined a ground-rule double to right to put runners at second and third. Castillo scored on a balk with Coby Morales at the plate before Morales singled home Jasso to make it 3-0 Renegades.

Behind Sellers, the Renegades bullpen was stellar. Kelly Austin (5.0) threw 2.1 scoreless innings with four punchouts. Indigo Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts and Hueston Morrill pitched a scoreless eighth. Matt Keating earned the save with a four-batter ninth.

The Renegades will continue their series with the Tourists on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network and on the YES App. Coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 6:15. Kyle Carr (1-8, 4.86) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Manuel Urias (2-10, 6.50) will start for Asheville. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

70-57, 37-25

