Grasshoppers' Eight Hits Lift Them 2-1 Over the Hot Rods on Wednesday Evening

September 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 2-1 on Wednesday, September 4. The Grasshoppers improved to 32-29 on the second half of the season while the Hot Rods fell to 39-20 as Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 8-1.

Catcher Omar Alfonzo led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-3 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Geovanny Planchart followed close behind as he went 2-2 with one free base. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Jack Brannigan, Kalae Harrison, and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Colton Ledbetter as he went 1-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored for the only Bowling Green hit of the night.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Carlson Reed as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up one hit and one earned run on 6.1 innings of work. Carlos Jimenez recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-0 on the season as Valentin Linarez tallied his second save.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Chandler Murphy as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and one free base on four innings of work. Seth Chavez took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 0-1 on the season.

