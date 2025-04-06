Tourists Bring Big Bats for Big Comeback Win

April 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, NC - It was a heavy-weight bout between two teams trading blows on Sunday afternoon as the Asheville Tourists downed the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field by a score of 12-10. It was the club's first win of the 2025 campaign, avoiding the sweep.

The Grasshoppers' (2-1) offense came into the contest humming after scoring 25 runs on Friday and Saturday. But, the Tourists (1-2) broke out with their bats launching six long balls to lift them to victory.

Asheville took a 4-0 advantage thanks to solo home runs from Cam Fisher, Will Bush, Cristian Gonzalez and Garret Guillemette in the second and third innings. It was their first lead of the series.

It quickly dissipated, however, as Greensboro piled on five runs of their own in the home third.

Responding to the gut punch, the Tourists answered in the next frame to regain a 6-5 lead. First, Bush scored on an infield single by Tyler Whitaker, followed by a throwing error. Then, Gonzalez picked up his second hit on a double to left field, scoring Whitaker.

Plating five more runs in the next two innings, the Grasshoppers retook command before a colossal late-game collapse.

Alejandro Nunez muscled the Tourists' fifth home run of the game to right-center field in the seventh inning.

Trailing 10-7, Asheville capitalized on a chance to stun the home crowd. Scorching the club's sixth homer of the game, Trevor Austin brought the Tourists to within two. Later with runners at the corners, Drew Vogel stole second, and the throw from the catcher allowed Whitaker to score.

Tying the game at 10 on a single to center field, Gonzalez brought home Vogel. The Tourists took the lead with a two-run single from Nunez to finalize the scoring and complete the comeback win.

Asheville totaled their dozen runs on 14 hits with two errors in the field. Greensboro's 10 runs came off 11 hits with two errors.

Starting pitching struggled for both sides, but the Tourists received needed help from Colby Langford (1-0) and Hudson Leach (Sv. 1) out of the bullpen. The two right-handers combined for four scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk while tallying seven strikeouts.

Gonzalez led the offense with three hits and as many RBIs. Also bringing home a trio of runs, Nunez notched a two-hit day, along with three other Tourists.

Celebrating 101 years of professional baseball, Asheville returns to McCormick Field for the first time this year as they gear up for a six-game series against the Greenville Drive. The home opener is Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET.

