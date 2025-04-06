Renegades Do Damage in Fifth, Win 6-2

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind a five-run fifth inning, the Hudson Valley Renegades earned their first series win of the season, beating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Bryce Cunningham was impressive in his professional debut, striking out seven across five innings while allowing two runs.

Hudson Valley took an early lead in the second. Jace Avina singled and Josh Moylan reached on an error. Jose Colmenares then doubled home Avina to make it 1-0.

In the third Raylin Heredia doubled, before a Carson DeMartini single tied it up at 1.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the fifth. Jordan Viars notched a single and scored on another Heredia double, making it 2-1 Jersey Shore.

However, the Renegades responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. A Lombard Jr. walk, Omar Martinez broken-bat single, and an Avina single loaded the bases. Moylan hit a sacrifice fly to score Lombard, and Colmenares then notched an RBI single to score Martinez, his second RBI knock of the day.

The next batter, Anthony Hall, ripped a three-run homer to right, pushing the Renegades lead to 6-2. It was Hall's first High-A home run since 2023.

Behind Cunningham, the Renegades bullpen was stellar. Will Brian, Chris Kean, Bryce Warrecker, and Hueston Morrill combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just one total hit.

Hudson Valley has a day off on Monday, before hitting the road to begin a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 P.M. on Coney Island, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

The Renegades return to Heritage Financial Park the following week to face the Wilmington Blue Rocks for six games. An exciting set of promotions includes Hoops and Sneakerheads Night on Thursday, April 17, Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, April 18 with a postgame fireworks show, and Pickleball Night on April 19 with a Renegades Pickleball Paddle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

