Renegades Top Claws 6-2 on Sunday to Take Opening Series

April 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley scored five runs in the fifth inning and topped the BlueClaws 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades took the opening series of the season two games to one, winning the last two after the BlueClaws won the opener on Friday.

Hudson Valley jumped out to the lead in the second inning on an RBI double by Jose Colmenares off Jersey Shore starter Mavis Graves. Graves, however, got out of a jam from there despite the Renegades having runners at 2nd/3rd and nobody out and the bases loaded with one out.

The BlueClaws then tied the game in the third on an RBI single from Carson DeMartini. He brought home Raylin Heredia, who had doubled earlier in the inning. Heredia then put the BlueClaws ahead in the fifth, this time on an RBI double to score Jordan Viars. Heredia, however, was later thrown out by left fielder Brendan Jones trying to tag and score on a fly ball to left field.

Hudson Valley came back and blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth off Estibenzon Jimenez (0-1). Josh Moylan tied the game with a SAC fly. Jose Colmeranes then added an RBI single to put the Renegades in front. Then Anthony Hall took Jimenez deep to right for a three-run blast that gave Hudson Valley a 6-2 lead.

Graves, the BlueClaws starter, gave up one run on two hits in three innings, adding seven strikeouts. Jimenez took the loss, allowing five runs in 1/3 of an inning. Andrew Baker gave up two hits over 1.2 scoreless innings and Drew Garrett threw two scoreless innings on three hits.

Renegades starter Bryce Cunningham (1-0), making his professional debut, gave up two runs over five innings, while striking out seven, to earn the win.

Heredia had two hits for the BlueClaws. Rincon stole his fourth base in three games.

The BlueClaws head back to to Lakewood for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on Tuesday night against Aberdeen. First pitch is at 6:35 pm and tickets are on sale now at BlueClaws.com.

