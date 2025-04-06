How Sweep It Is: Cyclones Complete Three-Game Sweep with 4-0 Win

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones completed a series sweep of the Wilmington Blue Rocks with a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon. The 'Clones outscored the Rocks 27-5 in the three-game set and improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2012 season.

LHP Zach Thornton (1-0) made the start for Brooklyn and was dazzling over his 5.0 shutout frames. The left-hander scattered just two hits and a walk while striking out eight to collect the win.

Brooklyn and Wilmington traded zeroes until the bottom of the fourth when RF Eli Serrano III connected on a 3-1 offering over the right field wall for his first home run of the season, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 edge.

RHP Jace Beck - making his return to game action for the first time in more than 500 days following Tommy John Surgery - struck out a pair in his lone inning of relief. RHPs Austin Troesser and Anthony Nunez followed suit with three perfect innings of relief to close out the game, striking out six of the nine batters they faced.

Cyclones C Chris Suero put a bow on the ballgame with a three-run shot, his second home run of the young season, in the bottom of the 8th to push the Brooklyn lead to 4-0, which is how the game would end. Dating back to last season, Suero has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games with Brooklyn and is batting .370 (20-54) over the span.

The Cyclones will look to continue their hot start on Tuesday evening when they open a six-game series with the Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees) at 6:40 PM. It's a BOGO Tuesday, which means you get one free ticket with each ticket purchased. For more information or to purchase tickets visit BrooklynCyclones.com

