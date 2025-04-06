Myers and Santa Maria Homer in 10-1 Weather-Shortened Win

April 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greenville, South Carolina - Noah Myers and Tony Santa Maria both blasted three-run homers in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-1) win over the Greenville Drive (1-2) by a score of 10-1 on Sunday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

For the first time in the series, the Hot Rods scored first, bringing in a run against Drive starter Jedixson Paez in the top of the first inning. Aidan Smith led off, reaching base on an error from Drive shortstop Nazzan Zanetello. Smith advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt from Paez and moved up to third on a fly out from Émilien Pitre. Myers stepped up and lined a single to right, scoring Smith, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added to their lead in the top of the third inning against Greenville reliever Erik Rivera. With one out, Smith singled and advanced to second on a Pitre walk. Smith stole third and scored on a fielder's choice by Myers. Santa Maria cleared the bases with a three-run homer, lengthening the Hot Rods lead to 5-0.

Greenville scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. With two outs, Zanetello worked a walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff from Gill Hill. Nelly Taylor doubled down the left field line, scoring Zanetello, making it a 5-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Hot Rods plated five more runs in the top of the sixth inning against Drive reliever Adam Smith. Pitre knocked in the first two runs with an RBI base hit and Myers cranked a three-run homer to right to make it 10-1 Bowling Green.

In the top of the seventh inning, the tarp was put on the field and did not come back off, securing the first series victory of the season for Bowling Green, 10-1.

Drew Dowd (1-0) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one in his first win of the season. Paez (0-1) worked through 2.0 innings, surrendering one unearned run on one hit, taking his first loss of the year.

The Hot Rods return home on Tuesday, starting a six-game set against the Rome Emperors at 6:35 PM CT.

