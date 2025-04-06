Grasshoppers Fall to the Tourists 12-10, in the Final Game of Opening Weekend Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Asheville Tourists, 12-10 in the final game of its Opening Weekend series. The Tourists improved to 1-2 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 2-1. Asheville outhit Greensbor0 14-11 as both teams had two mishaps.

Designated hitter Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 3-5 with two doubles, one RBI, and three runs scored. Outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez followed close behind as he went 3-5 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Javier Rivas (2), Duce Gourson, Omar Alfonzo, and Keiner Delgado.

Leading at the dish for the Tourists was infielder Cristian Gonzalez as he went 3-5 with one home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Asheville were also recorded by Garret Guillemette (2), Alejandro Nunez (2), Will Bush (2), Tyler Whitaker (2), Cam Fisher, Trevor Austin, and Drew Vogel.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Connor Oliver as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up six hits, five earned runs, and one free base on three innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Mike Walsh took the loss (0-1) and a blown save (1) for the Grasshoppers.

Starting on the mound for Asheville was righthanded pitcher Manual Urias as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up seven hits, seven runs (five earned), and one free base on 3.1 innings of work. Colby Langford recorded the win for the Tourists and improved to 1-0 on the season while Hudson Leach tallied his first save.

The Grasshoppers are back in action on the road against the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, April 8. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.

