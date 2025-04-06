Spartanburgers Claim First Series with 7-5 Win at Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. - Through two games at Aberdeen, Hub City's offense had been held in check for a combined five runs. The Spartanburgers blew past that mark to win 7-5 Sunday and claim the first series victory in franchise history.

Hub City did not power its way past Aberdeen. Malcolm Moore's double this afternoon was the only extra-base hit of the series for the Spartanburgers. Instead, singles and stolen bases powered Hub City to its seven-run output. Cal Stark knocked three hits and scored two runs; Danyer Cueva also touched home twice in a two-hit afternoon. Eight of nine Hub City hitters recorded base knocks, while the ninth, Esteban Mejia, chipped in with two RBIs.

Manager Chad Comer put pressure on the Aberdeen defense from the jump. The Spartanburgers swiped three bases in the first inning alone, including a successful double steal from Casey Cook and Keith Jones to bring home the game's first run in the top of the first. Hub City was quickly forced to claw its way back into the game after a three-spot in the bottom of the first from the IronBirds.

Starter D.J. McCarty settled in after the first inning on the mound for Hub City. The righty starter tossed back-to-back scoreless frames before the Spartanburgers flipped the scoreboard in the fourth. Cueva and Stark's singles along with a Marcus Smith walk loaded the bases in the top of the fourth. After a bases-loaded walk to bring home one run, Cook belted a two-run single to give Hub City a 4-3 lead. Designated hitter Arturo Disla upped the lead to 5-3 an inning later. Disla picked up his first RBI of the season with a single that scored Moore.

Aberdeen cut into the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ethan Anderson led off the inning with a single, and the IronBirds worked Anderson around to score and make it a one-run game. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jake Cunningham tied the game on a solo homer to center field.

Hub City responded immediately in the top of the seventh inning against Aberdeen reliever Teddy Sharkey (L, 0-1). The Spartanburgers teamed up for three straight singles to start the inning and score a run. Cueva, Stark and Smith again provided the base hits. A Mejia sacrifice fly rebuilt the two-run advantage for Hub City.

Dylan MacLean (W, 1-0) tossed one-two-three innings in both the seventh and the eighth. MacLean finished off four strong innings of work, surrendering just the two runs in the sixth. Larson Kindreich (S, 1) slammed the door on Aberdeen in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

Hub City carries momentum from an opening weekend series win into its first full six game series beginning Tuesday. The Spartanburgers stay on the road to visit the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Wilmington lost its first three games of the year against the Brooklyn Cyclones. First pitch of the series at Frawley Stadium is slated for 6:35 PM Tuesday night.

