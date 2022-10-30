Reign Win Over Barracuda

Storyline: Goals by forwards Rasmus Kupari and Taylor Ward were enough for the Ontario Reign (5-1-0) to win their first-ever game at the new Tech CU Arena Wednesday night and hand the San Jose Barracuda (4-1-0) their first loss of the season by a 2-1 score. Goaltender Pheonix Copley was one shy away from being perfect in the contest, making 28 saves to earn his third win.

Both of Ontario's goals came with assists from Alan Quine, who is now on a four-game point streak. The Reign are now in first place in the Pacific Division and became the first team in the AHL to reach 10 points in the standings.

Date: October 29, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Akil Thomas (ONT)

2. Jacob Moverare (ONT)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Calvin Pickard

