Specialty Teams Propel Henderson To 4-2 Win Over Eagles

October 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Henderson scored a pair of power-play goals and shut down both of Colorado's opportunities on the man-advantage to top the Eagles 4-2 on Saturday. Defenseman Brad Hunt and forward Shane Bowers both found the back of the net in the loss, while forward Alex Beaucage added two assists. Jonas Johansson was strong in net, turning aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced, while Silver Knights netminder Jiri Patera collected his first win of the season, making 20 saves on 22 shots.

After some early sustained pressure, Colorado would notch the game's first goal just 3:17 into the contest when Hunt lit the lamp with a slapshot from the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles on top, 1-0.

A penalty to Colorado defenseman Daniil Zhuravlyov would set up Silver Knights forward Sheldon Rempal to bury a wrister from the right-wing circle on the ensuing power play, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:39 remaining in the first period. Henderson would go on to outshoot the Eagles 18-9 in the opening 20 minutes of play, as the two teams headed to the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The Silver Knights would earn their first lead of the night when another power play led to forward Brandon Brisson hammering a one-timer from the right-wing circle past Johansson, giving Henderson a 2-1 edge at the 8:10 mark of the second period.

The lead would grow in the third period, as Rempal fired a shot off a faceoff into the back of the net to extend the Silver Knights advantage to 3-1 at the 10:56 mark of the final frame.

Colorado would finally strike back when Bowers fielded a cross-slot pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and swept a shot past Patera to trim the deficit to 3-2 with 6:52 still left to play in the contest.

The Eagles would then pull Johansson in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but it would lead to a Jonas Rondbjerg empty-netter to seal the 4-2 victory at the 18:13 mark of the period.

