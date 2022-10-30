Silver Knights Triumph over Colorado Eagles, 4-2

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 4-2, on Saturday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Sheldon Rempal scored two goals and Gage Quinney recorded two points, including the 200th point of his professional career on his first assist of the night.

The Eagles were the first team on the board. Brad Hunt scored at 3:17 in the first period, his second of the year.

The Knights battled back on the power-play to tie the game at one. Rempal, assisted by Quinney and Daniil Miromanov, scored a top-shelf wrister from the faceoff dot. Rempal leads the team in points scored, with five.

Brendan Brisson put the Silver Knights in the lead during the second period with another power-play goal. He collected a pass from Lukas Cormier to bury a one-timer and make it a 2-1 game. Jonas Rondbjerg also notched an assist on the play.

Rempal then extended the lead to 3-1 with a second goal at 10:56 in the third. He was assisted by Quinney for his second point of the night.

The Eagles would narrow the lead to one with a goal from Shane Bowers at 13:08 in the third.

Rondbjerg buried the empty netter for his second point of the night with just under two minutes left in the period to secure a 4-2 victory for the Silver Knights.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 20 of 22 shots and finished the night with a .909 save percentage.

The Silver Knights will continue their season on the road on Friday, Nov. 4, against the Bakersfield Condors. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

