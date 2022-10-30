Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 5 p.m. this evening at GIANT Center. Hershey looks to end a four-game winless streak and close a three-in-three with a victory.

Hershey Bears (2-2-2-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2-3-1-0)

October 30, 2022 | 5 p.m. | Game 7 | GIANT Center

Referees: Conor O'Donnell (41), Beau Halkidis (48)

Linespersons: Bob Goodman (90), Jud Ritter (34)

Tonight's Promotion:

Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night - All fans 12 & under will receive a Trick-or-Treat Bag upon entry and have the opportunity to Trick-Or-Treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions.

Broadcast Information:

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM & Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears fell for the first time this season at GIANT Center last night, dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Sonny Milano opened the scoring for the Bears just 6:48 into the game, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Corey Andonovski made it 1-1 at 17:24 of the opening period. The score stayed the same through the remainder of regulation with goaltenders Hunter Shepard and Filip Lindberg making save after save, until Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Filip Hallander tallied the winning goal at 3:32 of the extra session. The Phantoms were also in action last night, surrendering six goals on 20 shots in a 6-3 loss to Bridgeport at the PPL Center. Tyson Foerster had a goal and an assist for the Phantoms, but Lehigh Valley struggled immensely on the penalty kill, allowing a goal on each of Bridgeport's four power play opportunities.

SONNY SHINES:

Forward Sonny Milano scored his second goal of the season in last night's loss, giving him three points (2g, 1a) in his first four games with Hershey. Milano also posted a team-best five shots on goal last night and was named the second star of the game. He enters tonight's game at 199 points in his professional career.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the second game in the season series between these two Keystone State rivals. Hershey took the opening head-to-head matchup, collecting a 2-1 win on Oct. 16 at GIANT Center. Hershey got goals from Hendrix Lapierre and former Phantom Mike Vecchione in the victory, while Zach Fucale stopped 14 shots to earn the win in goal. Following tonight's game, the next time these two teams will meet will be in exactly one month on Nov. 30 at the PPL Center.

AARON ACTIVATED:

Defender Aaron Ness returned to the lineup last night for Hershey after missing two games with a lower-body injury. The veteran blue liner enters tonight's game just five games from 600 in his AHL career, and just two goals from 50. The Roseau, Minn. native has been held off the scoresheet thus far this season, but he enjoyed great success versus the Phantoms last year with Providence, collecting four points (1g, 3a) in four games.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears will wear the jerseys of local high school hockey teams from the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) during warm-ups prior to Hershey's game. The jerseys are being worn in support of the CPIHL's season, which begins tomorrow...The Bears put up a season-high 13 shots in the second period in last night's loss...Hershey led the AHL in overtime wins last season with 10 victories in the extra session, which was also a franchise record. However, Hershey is 0-2 in overtime to start the 2022-23 campaign...Hershey's Garrett Pilon has an assist in each of his past two games...Both teams enter tonight's game looking to snap winless streaks. Hershey is 0-2-2-0 over the past four games while the Phantoms have lost two straight contests. However, the Bears have earned at least a point in every home game this season.

