Belleville Sens Lose in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL - Another slow start plagued the Belleville Senators as they fell 8-2 to the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night in their lone visit to BMO Center this season.

Rockford opened the scoring 51 seconds into the contest when Dylan Sikura found the back of the net. The tallying continued in the frame as Lukas Reichel notched his first of the game less than a minute later. The aforementioned Sikura capitalized once more, this time on the power play to make it 3-0 after twenty minutes of play.

In the early portion of the second period, the IceHogs struck another five unanswered times through Alec Regula, Buddy Robinson, Isaak Phillips, Reichel and Mike Hardman to take an 8-0 lead. Belleville was able to get on the scoreboard at the 11:03 mark when Jake Lucchini notched his fourth of the season.

In the final frame, the Senators scored again as forward Angus Crookshank tallied with the man advantage just before the mid-way point of the stanza to round out the high-scoring affair.

The Senators return home for Loyalist College Ice Breaker Night on Friday, November 4, 2022, when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. (ET).

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/8 | Penalty Kill: 8/12

Fast Facts:

Jake Lucchini extended his point streak to five straight games.

Scott Sabourin recorded his 100 career AHL point.

Angus Crookshank tallied his first multi-point game of the season.

Lassi Thomson has notched points in back-to-back games.

