Stars' Alex Petrovic Suspended for One Game

October 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Alex Petrovichas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Oct. 29.

Petrovic will miss Texas's game today (Oct. 30) vs. Grand Rapids.

