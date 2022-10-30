Stars' Alex Petrovic Suspended for One Game
October 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Alex Petrovichas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Grand Rapids on Oct. 29.
Petrovic will miss Texas's game today (Oct. 30) vs. Grand Rapids.
