Lettieri's Late Heroics Force Overtime, Bested by Springfield in Shootout

Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri scored two power play goals just 45 seconds apart, both on a 5-on-3, in the last three minutes of the game to send the Providence Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds to overtime on Sunday at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Lettieri also scored in the shootout, but it wasn't enough for the Bruins to get the win. This was the second day in a row the Bruins and Thunderbirds went to a shootout.

How It Happened

Springfield's Will Bitten scored on a shorthanded breakaway with 7:36 left in the second period.

Tyler Tucker scored on a snap shot from the left circle to give Springfield a 2-0 lead just three minutes into the third period.

On a 5-on-3, while Springfield had three players in the box, Lettieri ripped a slap shot from the top of the slot to cut the deficit to 2-1. This happened with 2:48 left in the third period.

While on the same 5-on-3 opportunity, Lettieri hammered another slap shot from the top of the left circle to tie the game at 2-2 with 2:03 left in the third period.

Stats

Fabian Lysell recorded an assist in the game and continued his streak of a point in every game he has played, now at six games.

Luke Toporowski's assist extended his point streak to seven games.

Georgii Merkulov posted two assists on the day.

Kyle Keyser stopped 27 shots of the 29 he faced.

The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-10 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

Atlantic Division Standings

TEAM GP PTS

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 7 13

Providence 8 12

Bridgeport 7 11

Charlotte 6 9

Springfield 8 9

Hershey 6 6

Hartford 6 6

Lehigh Valley 6 5

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel to Utica on Wednesday, November 2 to take on the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

