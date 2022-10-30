Gulls Win Over Canucks 3-2

The San Diego Gulls won their first shootout of the season, beating the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 tonight in the second of back-to-back games at Abbotsford Centre. The win improved San Diego's overall record to 3-4-0-0 and 2-3-0-0 on the road.

After three scoreless rounds in the shootout, Danny O'Regan ended the game with the fourth shootout goal of his career (4-for-17). O'Regan also earned a pair of assists, extending his assist streak to three games and tying a career high with five assists (0-5=5) over that span (last: Jan. 27 - Feb. 16, 2018 with San Jose). The center's eight assists lead the Gulls and he ranks second on the team in points (0-8=8).

Lukas Dostal stopped all four shots he faced in the shootout and made 41 saves on 43 shots, marking a season high for the netminder.

Nikolas Brouillard also recorded two assists (0-2=2), stretching his team-leading point tally to 3-7=10 points. At the conclusion of the game, Brouillard ranks tied for first in goals and in points among American Hockey League defensemen.

Rocco Grimaldi tied the game at 1:41 of the third period, earning his third power-play goal of the season to rank tied for second in the AHL in man-advantage tallies. The right wing has points in back-to-back games (1-1=2) and 3-5=8 points in six games, tying for the team lead in goals and ranking tied for second in points with O'Regan.

The Gulls have scored at least one power-play goal in six of their seven games this season and two power-play goals on three occasions. At the conclusion of tonight's game, the Gulls' power play ranks fifth in the AHL's Western Conference with a 23.7% success rate (9-for-38), while the team's nine power-play goals rank tied for first in the West and tied for second in the league.

Glenn Gawdin also scored in the win, earning his third goal of the season to tie Brouillard and Grimaldi for the team lead.

The Gulls will close their three-game stretch of road games Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena at 6:30 p.m. PT.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Roy Sommer:

On the team's win:

Our goaltender was really good tonight. You have to give him kudos. He made some big saves, especially down the stretch when we had to kill that penalty at the end. Then, he made a couple when he came across the net. He was a piece of plywood in there tonight.

On the response from Dostal after last night's loss:

It just kind of shows you what he is. Real mature kid, real professional. He's got a great future in this game, and I can see why the organization is in love with him.

On the performance of the penalty kill:

I thought Jason Clarke, he runs the penalty kill, he did a great job, especially on cutting off the seams. Then, if you saw it near the end, they were just trying to get the puck back to the point and just tried to get it through, because they couldn't get anything going through the seams, which is something they kind of lived on last night. We played tight, and when we needed a save, we got it.

On the play of Danny O'Regan:

I thought he was one of our best players tonight. I think his start was a little slow, but he's been getting better and better. That's the Danny O'Regan I know right there. If he can continue to play like that, you know, the sky's the limit for him.

On playing a majority of the game with five defensemen:

Well, you know, d (defensemen) like to play a lot, and everyone got big minutes. They got into it, they shortened their shifts up, they don't lengthen it and stay out extra, and I thought they did a real good job of that. We took the five-minuter (major penalty), and kudos to them. You know, I thought from giving up seven goals last night, and we give up two tonight, it made a big difference.

Center Danny O'Regan:

On if his assist on the Gulls' first goal set the tone for his game:

I mean, it was definitely a good start for our line and it was kind of a big response. We gave up another goal early, which, last night, we kind of got deflated by it so it was a good response. You know, we mixed up the lines a little bit. It was great for me and Gawds (center Glenn Gawdin) to get one right away, it was a good finish by him.

On what he saw on Rocco Grimaldi's power-play goal:

I saw him just in my peripheral. I was like, 'I'm just going to send one out there,' because he's got the speed to break away from some people and he make a heck of a play. He was flying and he made a great move, and that was a really big goal for us.

On his game-winning goal in the shootout:

There was a pretty big goalie. I got to watch a couple. He was moving pretty well laterally and that ice is kind of hard to make moves on so I think the game plan going in was- I kind of had my move picked out, a little fake shot - get him moving a little bit and try to sneak it five-hole. Luckily, it went in, and we got some great saves from Dos (goaltender Lukas Dostal) so it was good.

On Lukas Dostal's performance and rebound from last night's loss:

I'm not surprised - he's a great, good competitor. He's a gamer - he won't give up, he won't quit. At one point, the shots we could see were like 25-5 or something. I mean, he was standing on his head keeping us in the game and you know, just keeping us in it. He was awesome the whole game and in the shootout, and he was just a brick wall today.

On the team's penalty kill:

Yeah, those guys were awesome today. We, unfortunately, took a lot of penalties and I know Jace (assistant coach Jason Clarke) has those guys working really hard every two minutes we get. The more we get, the more tired they are and they, top to bottom, all those guys just did a great job just keeping us in the game.

