Iowa Falls to Manitoba, Splits Weekend Series

October 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Iowa Wild got on the board early, but the Manitoba Moose fought back to score four unanswered goals and split the weekend set with a 4-1 win over the visitors.

Mike O'Leary gave Iowa the early lead less than five minutes into the game. As the official dropped the puck in the Moose zone, O'Leary zipped a quick shot under the pads of Arvid Holm (33 saves) for his first goal in a Wild sweater.

Manitoba equalized late in the first period. At 19:19, Cole Maier utilized a screen after circling around the net and found the top right corner of the goal.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first period with the Moose leading the Wild in shots 15-9.

A day after Iowa's power play turned the tide in the second period, it was Manitoba's turn to control the game via special teams. After Iowa was unable to convert on a four-minute man advantage early in the middle frame, Manitoba headed to a power play of their own. Jansen Harkins found Leon Gawanke at the top of the zone, who rifled a shot past a screened Zane McIntyre (26 saves) at 7:57 of the second period to make the score 2-1.

The Moose doubled their lead 15 seconds later. Evan Polei dropped the puck back to Ashton Sautner near the blue line, who wired a long shot in on McIntyre. Maier followed up to bury the rebound for his second goal of the game, giving the Moose a 3-1 lead at 8:12 of the second period.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 11-8 in the second period, but the Moose led the shot count 23-20 through 40 minutes and held a 3-1 advantage over the Wild.

Manitoba capitalized on the power play once again at 7:49 of the third period. Chaz Lucius found Wyatt Bongiovanni at the top of the left circle, who fired a shot over the blocker of McIntyre to extend the Moose lead to 4-1.

Despite Iowa pulling McIntyre in favor of an extra attacker for the final five minutes of regulation, the Wild could not find the back of the net and Manitoba closed the door to take the win by a 4-1 score.

The Wild outshot the Moose 14-7 in the final frame and 34-30 overall. Iowa went 0-for-5 on the power play while Manitoba went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Nov. 3 to play the Grand Rapids Griffins at 10:30 a.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.