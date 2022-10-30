Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from AHL's Cleveland Monsters

COLUMBUS, OHIO -The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment with the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Korpisalo, 28, turned aside 38-of-40 shots faced for a .950 save percentage in a 4-2 Monsters win over the Syracuse Crunch in his season debut on Friday. He missed the first nine games of the 2022-23 NHL campaign after undergoing hip surgery on March 24. The Pori, Finland native has posted a 76-67-21 record with a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA), .902 SV% and three shutouts in 182 career regular season games since making his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in 2015-16. He went 7-11-0 with a 4.15 GAA and .877 SV% on 1,128 minutes played in 22 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22 before missing the final 17 contests of the season.

The 6-3, 193-pound netminder was selected by Columbus in the third round, 62nd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft. He has also posted a 20-20-6 record with a 2.49 GAA, .913 SV% and two shutouts in 47 career AHL games with the Springfield Falcons and Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters between 2015-22.

The Blue Jackets return to action today when they visit the New Jersey Devils. Game time from Prudential Center is 2 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 1:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

