Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (1-2-0-2; 4 pts.) at Manitoba Moose (4-1-1-0; 9 pts.)

The Iowa Wild will seek to complete a weekend sweep on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Canada Life Centre when they take on the Manitoba Moose in the second game between the two teams in as many nights. Iowa exploded for three goals in the second period to pick up a 5-2 win on Saturday afternoon.

ROOKIE NUMBERS

Iowa Wild rookie Sammy Walker is off to a hot start and leads the team in both goals (4) and points (5). Walker has a ways to go to threaten the Iowa rookie point record, set by Marco Rossi during the 2021-22 season. Rossi tallied 18 goals and 35 assists in 63 games last season to finish tied for the team lead in points (53).

STREAKY STATS

- After allowing a goal on Manitoba's first power play Saturday, Iowa killed off six in a row

- The Wild have conceded a goal in the first period of all five games this season

- Saturday's game broke Iowa's four-game streak of taking 10+ shots in the third period

- Opponents have registered one third period goal in each of Iowa's previous three games

MAGIC NUMBER

- Iowa has allowed three goals or fewer through regulation and overtime in all five of its games this season

- The Wild played 46 games during 2021-22 in which they gave up three or fewer goals in regulation and overtime

- Iowa went 28-11-2-5 in those games last season

