Dallas Stars Loan Forward Matej Blumel to Texas

October 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Matej Blumel

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars forward Matej Blumel(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel (ma-TAY bloo-MEHL) to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blumel, who made his North American professional debut this season with Texas, co-leads rookies and shares fourth among all AHL skaters in goals (5) and shares third among rookies in points (5-3--8) in five games with Texas. Additionally, Blumel co-leads AHL rookies in points-per-game average (1.60) and shares ninth in assists (3).

The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tabor, Czechia was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

