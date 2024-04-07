Reign Win in Shootout
April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Erik Portillo made 27 saves during regulation and overtime before denying all three opportunities he faced in the shootout to help the Ontario Reign (38-21-3-4) win their seventh straight game in a 3-2 shootout defeat of the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday night at Toyota Arena. With the victory, Ontario finished a perfect 8-0-0 against their Northern California rivals in the 2023-24 season series.
The Reign climbed out of a 2-0 hole to force extra time on goals by Francesco Pinelli and Andre Lee, while Taylor Ward scored the lone tally in the shootout to put his team in the win column. Ontario continues to hold second place in the AHL's Pacific Division with 83 points.
Date: April 6, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd SO Final SJ 1 1 0 0 2 ONT 0 1 1 1 3
Shots PP SJ 29 0/2 ONT 44 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Erik Portillo (ONT)
2. Andre Lee (ONT)
3. Georgi Romanov (SJ)
W: Erik Portillo
L: Georgi Romanov
Next Game: Wednesday, April 10 at Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena
