Silver Knights Drop Matinée to Eagles, 4-2

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 4-2, at home Sunday afternoon. Jonas Rondbjerg, Byron Froese, and Sheldon Rempal each recorded a two-point game.

The Eagles struck first with a goal less than five minutes into the first period. Colorado kept their 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Silver Knights answered back four minutes into the second period to tie the game. Rondbjerg tipped it out of reach of a Colorado player for Froese to collect along the boards. Froese then sent it across the ice to Rempal in stride. Rempal fought off the lone defender on his way to the net, before shooting the puck above the goalie's glove.

Henderson gets their first lead of the day and their second goal of the game after Rondbjerg beat the goalie with just over eight minutes to play in the second period. Froese received a pass behind the net and quickly sent it to Rempal by the opposite goal post. Rempal delivered the puck to Rondbjerg back across the crease for a one-timer that found the back of the net. Henderson kept their 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Colorado tied the game back up on the 4v4 just under five minutes into the third period.

The Eagles scored again three minutes later to take the lead.

Colorado extended their lead with an empty net goal with just over a minute remaining in the third.

The Silver Knights will return to the ice in San Jose, where they will face off against the Barracuda on Wednesday, April 10. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

