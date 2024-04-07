Morning Skate Report: April 7, 2024

April 7, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles this afternoon, the second game of their weekend series. The Knights will look to build on Saturday's 4-1 win and extend their point streak to three games. Goaltender Isaiah Saville made 39 saves on 40 shots in that victory, with Lukas Cormier, Byron Froese, Sheldon Rempal, and Jakub Brabenec scoring for Henderson. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. PT.

ON THE LOOKOUT

Defenseman Lukas Cormier notched a two-point (1G, 1A) night on Saturday. His goal in the first period opened the scoring for the Silver Knights, and his assist on Sheldon Rempal's power-play goal marked his third point in the team's last two games. Cormier is tied with Jake Bischoff and Dysin Mayo for most points among Henderson defensemen with 21 points (4G, 17A) in 58 games. Cormier also recorded his first NHL point in his debut on January 6 against the New York Islanders.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 39 of 40 shots against the Eagles to secure his seventh win of the 2023-24 season. It marked his second-highest save total this season, with his career single-game high of 44 saves also coming against Colorado this season on January 27. Saville additionally earned his first career AHL shutout on December 31 against the Ontario Reign and was recalled to the Vegas Golden Knights as a backup goaltender earlier this season.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Spencer Smallman scored the lone goal for Colorado in Saturday's contest, his eighth of the year. It also marked his first point in five games and his first goal in 15. Smallman has tallied 15 points (8G, 7A) in 46 games with the Eagles this season, his second with the franchise.

Goaltender Ivan Prosvetov started for Colorado on Saturday, stopping 27 of 30 shots on goal. The Eagles also roster goaltenders Trent Miner and Arvid Holm. Miner, who has yet to face Henderson this season, averages 2.10 goals against with a .930 save percentage and holds a record of 9-6-1. Holm averages 3.29 goals against with a .870 save percentage and holds a record of 4-6-0. In his lone contest against the Silver Knights this season, he allowed just one goal on 20 shots, earning him his first win of the 2023-24 season.

FURTHER NOTES

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Jakub Demek is day-to-day

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

Brandon Hickey is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is day-to-day

Tyler Benson is day-to-day

