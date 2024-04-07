Wolf Pack Swept by Checkers in Weekend Set, Fall 4-1

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-1 to the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum in the weekend finale between the sides.

Mitchell Vande Sompel opened the scoring 13:24 into the game, blasting home his fourth goal of the season. Rasmus Asplund won a faceoff directly back to Vande Sompel, who fired a puck into a screen and by the glove of Dylan Garand. It marked the sixth time in seven meetings that the Checkers opened the scoring against the Wolf Pack.

Wilmer Skoog extended the lead to 2-0 just 5:13 into the middle period. Brandon Scanlin became tangled up with Mackie Samoskevich on his attempted zone exit. Both players tumbled down to the ice, while the puck came right to Skoog. Skoog entered the zone on the left-wing side, worked his way into the left-wing circle, and ripped a puck by Garand for his 19th goal of the season.

Just 2:13 later, Will Lockwood ballooned the lead to 3-0. Justin Sourdif fed Lockwood in the right-wing circle after he joined the rush. Lockwood uncorked a wrist shot that ripped off the crossbar and beat Garand by the glove. The goal was Lockwood's tenth of the season.

Samoskevich potted his fifth goal in seven games against the Wolf Pack 10:04 into the third period. The rookie forward curled into the slot and fired a shot by Garand for his 20th goal of the season.

Brett Berard broke the shutout bid of Spencer Knight at 19:56, jamming home a loose puck for his team-leading 24th goal of the season. The marker, assisted by Karl Henriksson, snapped a shutout streak of 271:44 for the Checkers against the Wolf Pack.

American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2024

