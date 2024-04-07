Firebirds Sweep Weekend Series With Dominant Win Over Canucks

April 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday at Abbotsford Centre by the final score of 7-2. Coachella Valley had seven different players hit the back of the net as the team's magic number to clinch the top spot in the Pacific Division is down to one.

The Firebirds came out of the first period with a 3-0 lead. John Hayden started the scoring just 31 seconds into the game as he finished off a 2-on-1 rush initiated by Ville Petman. Jacob Melanson earned the secondary assist on Hayden's 13th goal of the season. Ian McKinnon extended Coachella Valley's lead at 10:58 after Abbotsford goaltender Zach Sawchenko turned the puck over. The goal was McKinnon's first of the season and was unassisted.

Cameron Hughes made it a 3-0 game as he redirected a point shot from Connor Carrick past Sawchenko for his 24th goal of the year. The faceoff was won by Devin Shore and scooped up by Max McCormick to help get the puck to the blueline at 16:02.

Coachella Valley followed up their three-goal first period with a four-goal second period. Luke Henman notched his seventh of the season at 7:04, with the assists belonging to Cameron Hughes and Marian Studenic to make it 4-1. Abbotsford got on the board with a goal from John Stevens but was quickly answered by Cale Fleury just 50 seconds later. Lleyton Roed recorded his first career professional goal at 16:45 after a setup from Ville Petman to make it 6-1 game. Kole Lind went between-the-legs on the powerplay inside the period's final minute to give the Firebirds a six-goal lead.

Abbotsford got one back in the third period on a strike from Arshdeep Bains, but Coachella Valley closed out the game with a 7-2 victory.

The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 31-29. Ales Stezka stopped 27 Abbotsford shots to earn his 16th win of the season.

The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 43-14-5-4. The Firebirds powerplay finished the game 1-for-3 and the team did not take a penalty. Coachella Valley can clinch the Pacific Division title as early as Wednesday with a win (regulation, overtime, shootout) against the Ontario Reign.

NEXT HOME GAME

The Firebirds return home to face the Ontario Reign this Wednesday, April 10th.











